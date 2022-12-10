‘Joker 2’: Joaquin Phoenix Returns in First Look at Sequel (Photo)

Todd Phillips has released the first look at Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker 2.”

“Day 1. Our boy. #joker” wrote Phillips on Instagram.

Lady Gaga co-stars as Harley Quinn in the musical “Joker: Folie a Deux.”

The sequel will be released on Oct. 4, 2024.

In 2019, “Joker” became one of the most successful comic-book movies ever, both at the box office and on the awards circuit. After surprising the film world by winning the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, “Joker” became the first R-rated movie ever to gross $1 billion worldwide and earned 12 Oscar nominations, with Joaquin Phoenix winning his first Oscar for his performance as struggling comedian Arthur Fleck, aka The Joker.

“Folie a Deux” roughly translates to “shared madness,” which may be a comment on how the Joker tapped into the boiling rage in Gotham City over its growing inequality, leading to the original film’s dramatic climax in which Batman’s future arch nemesis dances on top of a police car as a rioting crowd cheers him on.

According to an insider with knowledge of the project, a lot of the “Joker” sequel takes place inside Arkham Asylum.