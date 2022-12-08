Patty Jenkins

Getty

Warner Bros Didn’t Cancel ‘Wonder Woman 3,’ Patty Jenkins Walked Off the Project (Exclusive)

by | December 8, 2022 @ 3:45 PM

In an acrimonious exchange with studio chief Mike DeLuca, the ”Wonder Woman 1984“ filmmaker sent him a dictionary definition of ”character arc“

Hollywood was stunned by the news this week that Warner Bros Discovery would not move forward with “Wonder Woman 3,” but in fact it was Patty Jenkins, who directed the first two films in the superhero series, who walked off the project after rejecting studio notes on her treatment, multiple individuals told TheWrap.

Jenkins’ exit came as James Gunn and Peter Safran have been getting settled into their new roles as co-CEOs of DC Films and are busy plotting out an extensive multi-year plan for DC films, TV shows and games that they will present to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav next week.

Become a member to read more.

Umberto Gonzalez

Film Reporter ◘umberto@thewrap.com◘Twitter: @elmayimbe

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Star Wars Rogue Squadron

Patty Jenkins ‘Star Wars’ Film ‘Rogue Squadron’ Pulled From Disney Release Slate
black-adam-flash-aquaman-2-dc-movies

A Full List of Upcoming DC Movies
Kari Skogland Cleopatra

‘Cleopatra’ With Gal Gadot Sets Kari Skogland to Direct, Replacing Patty Jenkins
Star Wars Rogue Squadron

Patty Jenkins’ ‘Star Wars’ Film ‘Rogue Squadron’ Delayed
patty jenkins

Patty Jenkins on Allowing ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to Open on HBO Max: Never Again
Star Wars Rogue Squadron

‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron': Matthew Robinson to Write Script
Wonder Woman 1984

‘Wonder Woman 3’ Fast-Tracked With Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot Returning
wonder woman 1984 ww84 what was max lord doing in that beam of light at the climax of the movie

The Crazy Climax of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Explained
Cheetah Kristen Wiig

That Cheetah CGI in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Was Pretty Awful
wonder woman 1984 ww84 was max lord based on trump pedro pascal

‘Wonder Woman 1984': Was Max Lord Based on Trump?
was that supposed to be reagan in wonder woman 1984 ww84

Was the President in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Supposed to Be Reagan?