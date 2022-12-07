‘Wonder Woman 3’ Doesn’t Make the Cut Under DC Films’ New Regime

The 3rd installment in the “Wonder Woman” franchise is not moving forward at Warner Bros. Discovery, according to a report in the Hollywood Reporter.

Additionally, newly installed DC Studios Chiefs James and Peter Safran will present their plan for the DCU to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav next week.

According to the report, director Patty Jenkins, who directed the first two “Wonder Woman” films, recently submitted her treatment for the third film and was then notified by Warner Bros. Pictures co-chairs and co-CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, along with Gunn and Safran, that the film “did not fit in with the new (but still unfolding) plans.”

Although cost wasn’t a factor, “Wonder Woman” headliner Gal Gadot was due to receive $20 million for the third film while Jenkins would have received $12 million.

A rep for Warner Bros. Discovery did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

More to come…