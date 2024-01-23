The 2024 Oscar nominations are out and many of the movies up for an Academy Award on Sunday, March 10, are already streaming. Here’s our guide to which streaming services have which nominated movies.

Some films, like “Poor Things” are still playing exclusively in theaters. But you can rent “Anatomy of a Fall” and “The Color Purple” online for a fee.

Oppenheimer

“Oppenheimer” (CREDIT: Courtesy of Universal Pictures)

Christopher Nolan’s biopic about J. Robert Oppenheimer is nominated for 13 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey, Jr. and Best Supporting Actress (Emily Blunt). It’s also out on DVD and Blu-Ray, if you can find a copy for yourself, that is, since it’s been one of the best-selling movies on physical media in years.

The movie isn’t on streaming, but is available to rent on VOD on several platforms.

Poor Things

“Poor Things” (Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures)

The out-there film, which reteams “The Favourite” star Emma Stone with director Yorgos Lanthimos, is the second most-nominated film with 11 nods: It’s in contention for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (Stone), and Best Supporting Actor (Mark Ruffalo). TheWrap’s reviewer called it a “burlesque of guts, gore and delight” after its premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

“Poor Things” is not yet on streaming, but is still playing in theaters.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Apple

Martin Scorsese’s three-hour epic is up for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (Lily Gladstone), and Best Supporting Actor (Robert De Niro). However, Leonardo DiCaprio did not make the cut this time in the Best Actor category.

It’s now streaming on Apple TV+.

Barbie

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

The box office hit has been nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling) and Best Supporting Actress (America Ferrara) and Production Design. Sadly, both star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig were snubbed. Fans were happy for Gosling’s well-deserved nod, but noted how weird it was that Ken and not Barbie made the cut.

It’s streaming on Max.

Maestro

Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper in “Maestro” (Jason McDonald/Netflix)

The Leonard Bernstein biopic is up for seven awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Bradley Cooper), Best Actress (Carey Mullgan), Editing and Makeup and Hairstyline.

“Maestro” is streaming on Netflix.

The Holdovers

“The Holdovers” (CREDIT: TIFF)

Alexander Payne’s ’70s-set dramedy is nominated in five categories, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Paul Giamatti, who already won a Golden Globe for the role), Best Supporting Actress (Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who also took home a Golden Globe this year) and Adapted Screenplay.

“The Holdovers” is streaming on Peacock.

Anatomy of a Fall

Sandra Hüller in “Anatomy of a Fall” (CREDIT: Neon)

The French drama “Anatomy of a Fall” received five nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Justine Triet, who is only the eighth woman to be named in the category), Best Actress (Sandra Hüller), Editing and Original Screenplay.

It’s available to rent from Prime Video and Apple TV for $5.99.

American Fiction

“American Fiction”

Jeffrey Wright earned his first Oscar nomination as Best Actor for his role in this satire about a frustrated writer who finds fame under a pseudonym after writing a book filled with stereotypical Black tropes. The movie is up for five Oscars in total, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Sterling K. Brown), Original Score and Original Screenplay.

“American Fiction” is not yet available to stream, but is still playing in theaters. It will eventually be available on Prime Video.

The Zone of Interest

Sandra Hüller in “Zone of Interest” (CREDIT: A24)

Jonathan Glazer’s “dark and disturbing” Holocaust drama about a Nazi commandant at Auschwitz who tries to build a the perfect home for his family near the notorious concentration camp, is up for five Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Feature, Best Sound and Best Adapted Screenplay.

“Zone of Interest” is not yet on streaming, but is still in select theaters.

Past Lives

Greta Lee and Teo Yoo in “Past Lives” (Credit: A24)

The A24 drama directed by Celine Song missed out on nods for leads Greta Lee and Teo Yoo, but is nominated for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

It isn’t streaming for free, but you can rent it on Amazon Prime Video for $4.99 right now.

May December

Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman in “May December” (Netflix)

The Todd Haynes drama did not receive nominations for its three stars — Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman and Charles Melton — but it is up for Best Original Screenplay.

It’s streaming on Netflix.

Rustin

Domingo Colman in “Rustin” (CREDIT: Netflix)

The biopic about civil rights activist Rustin Bayard received one nomination for Best Actor (Colman Domingo).

“Rustin” is now streaming on Netflix.

The Color Purple

Danielle Brooks in “The Color Purple” (CREDIT: Warner Bros.)

Danielle Brooks received the sole nomination for the musical remake: The “Orange is the New Black” alum is up for Best Supporting Actress as Sofia, the role she also played in the Broadway production.

It’s not streaming, but you can rent it for $19.99 on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Animation)

The acclaimed “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” the sequel to the Oscar-winning “Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse,” is up for Best Animated Feature film.

It’s streaming on Netflix.

The Boy and the Heron

GKids/Studio Ghibli

Hayao Miyazaki’s film, which is nominated for Best Animated Feature, is not streaming but you can pre-order it for $19.99 on Apple TV+. It’s also playing in theaters.

Nimona

“Nimona” (CREDIT: Netflix)

The fantasy film, which was directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, is nominated for Best Animated Feature.

Stream it on Netflix.

Elemental

Pixar

The Disney-Pixar film was snubbed by the Annie Awards this year, a first for the award-winning studio, but it is up for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars.

Stream it on Disney+

Society of the Snow

Enzo Vogrincic in “Society of the Snow.” (CREDIT: Netflix)

J.A. Bayona’s harrowing drama about a Uruguyuan soccer team who faces terrible odds after surviving a plane crash in the Andes in 1972 is up for Best International Feature, as well as Makeup and Hairstyling. The real-life tale was previously made into the 1993 film “Alive.” Bayona previously directed the equally harrowing real-life survival movie “The Impossible.”

Stream it on Netflix.

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

National Geographic

This film about Ugandan musical star Bobi Wine, who successfully leveraged his popularity to become the National Unity Platform political party opposition leader, is nominated for Best Documentary Feature.

Stream it on Disney+.

The Eternal Memory

MTV Documentary Films

This doc follows Augusto and Paulina after he is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. It’s nominated for Best Documentary Feature.

Stream it on Paramount+.

Four Daughters

(From left) Eya Chikhaoui, Ichrak Matar, Nour Karoui and Tayssir Chikhaoui in “Four Daughters” (Kino Lorber)

This Tunisian film from Kaouther Ben Hania about a mother of four daughters whose oldest go missing, blends documentary and fiction, with two actresses playing the missing daughters.

Rent on Amazon, Vudu, Apple TV+, Google Play and YouTube.

20 Days at Mariupol

“20 Days in Mariupol” (Credit: PBS/Frontline)

A team of Ukrainian journalists trapped in Mariupol struggle to continue their work as Russian war intensifies. TheWrap’s Steve Pond called the film, which premiered at Sundance 2023, “urgent and ruthless and horrifying.”

Rent or buy at Amazon, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube



Among the many nominated films that are not yet on streaming are Animated Feature contender “Robot Dreams,” and International Feature entries “The Teachers’ Lounge,” “Io Capitano,” Wim Wenders’ “Perfect Days” and “The Zone of Interest,” and Documentary Feature nominee “To Kill a Tiger.”