Oscar-Winning ‘Boy and the Heron’ Headed to Max as Streamer Extends Deal for Studio Ghibli Movies

Fresh off winning the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, “The Boy and the Heron” will make its streaming debut on Max later this year. The news was announced by Warner Bros. Discovery, which also revealed that the company has set a multiyear agreement with GKIDS to extend the exclusive U.S. streaming rights for Studio Ghibli movies.

That means films like “Spirited Away” and “My Neighbor Totoro” will continue to be streaming exclusively on Max in the U.S. for the foreseeable future.

“Our subscribers are always looking for unique stories, and we are happy to continue to offer these award-winning, critically acclaimed films and to add ‘The Boy and the Heron’ to our deep and rich Max content offering,” said Elizabeth Bannan Atcheson, VP, Content Acquisitions, Warner Bros. Discovery, in a statement.

“The Boy and the Heron” is the first film from renowned director Hayao Miyazaki in 10 years.

The exact streaming release date for “The Boy and the Heron” has not yet been revealed, but as part of the new deal here are all the Studio Ghibli movies streaming on Max:

  • Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)
  • Castle in the Sky (1986)
  • My Neighbor Totoro (1988)
  • Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)
  • Only Yesterday (1991)
  • Porco Rosso (1992)
  • Ocean Waves (1993)
  • Pom Poko (1994)
  • Whisper of the Heart (1995)
  • Princess Mononoke (1997)
  • My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999)
  • Spirited Away (2001)
  • The Cat Returns (2002)
  • Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)
  • Tales from Earthsea (2006)
  • Ponyo (2008)
  • The Secret World of Arrietty (2010)
  • From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)
  • The Wind Rises (2013)
  • The Tale of The Princess Kaguya (2013)
  • When Marnie Was There (2014)
  • Earwig and the Witch (2020)
  • The Boy and the Heron (2023)
