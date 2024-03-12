Fresh off winning the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, “The Boy and the Heron” will make its streaming debut on Max later this year. The news was announced by Warner Bros. Discovery, which also revealed that the company has set a multiyear agreement with GKIDS to extend the exclusive U.S. streaming rights for Studio Ghibli movies.

That means films like “Spirited Away” and “My Neighbor Totoro” will continue to be streaming exclusively on Max in the U.S. for the foreseeable future.

“Our subscribers are always looking for unique stories, and we are happy to continue to offer these award-winning, critically acclaimed films and to add ‘The Boy and the Heron’ to our deep and rich Max content offering,” said Elizabeth Bannan Atcheson, VP, Content Acquisitions, Warner Bros. Discovery, in a statement.

“The Boy and the Heron” is the first film from renowned director Hayao Miyazaki in 10 years.

The exact streaming release date for “The Boy and the Heron” has not yet been revealed, but as part of the new deal here are all the Studio Ghibli movies streaming on Max: