‘Elemental’ and ‘The Boy and the Heron’ Star Mamoudou Athie Says He ‘Can Count On’ Animation | Video

“I’ve never doubted animation because it’s meant so much to me in my life and touches me constantly,” the actor tells TheWrap on the Oscars red carpet

When asked how he hopes animation continues to spread messages of love and creativity, “Elemental” and “The Boy and the Heron” voice actor Mamoudou Athie doesn’t hesitate to answer.

“You can count on animation to do that. It’s the movies that we’re first introduced to. I just brought up ‘Lion King’ and I got that reaction, and it does that to everyone because it means so much to everyone,” he told TheWrap on the Oscars red carpet. “Because you can watch it again and have that same reaction.

“You can count on animation to typically give you stories of real integrity, and a real hard-working effort beyond just the talent.” he added. “I’ve never doubted animation because it’s meant so much to me in my life and touches me constantly. People are always inspired by it.”

An animated still showing a boy with dark wild hair in "The Boy and The Heron," with a grassy background, a blue sky with a few clouds, and a house behind him
Read Next
'The Boy and the Heron' Makes Anime History With $10.6 Million Opening

As for Peter Sohn’s future slate, which includes “Inside Out 2,” Athie doesn’t have any details on involvement or a sequel to “Elemental,” but he welcomes the idea.

“I’m gonna let him come to me with that news. Who knows? Who knows what happens, but I’m so pleased with the success of this movie and like how it’s touched people. It’s really up to Pixar. Pete can do whatever he wants. That guy’s a genius.”

Athie’s ideal theme park attraction, centered around “Elemental,” would need to involve water, not fire. True to his character Wade, the ripply, go-with-the-flow half of the dynamic duo in the Pixar rom-com, Athie stressed safety with his idea too.

IT’S “ELEMENTAL” -- In a city where fire-, water-, land-, and air-residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common. Directed by Peter Sohn (“The Good Dinosaur,” “Party Cloudy” short) and produced by Denise Ream (“The Good Dinosaur,” “Cars 2”), Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental” releases on June 16, 2023. © 2023 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.
Read Next
'Elemental' Director Peter Sohn on the Sequence Inspired by 'Generational Legacy'

“Isn’t it like a splash? It’s right there,” he said. “Man. I don’t know. It couldn’t be anything with fire. So the safest thing to do is just the water ride.”

Athie voices a Parakeet in “The Boy and the Heron,” which won the film for best animated feature at the Oscars, competing with “Elemental.”

Dessi Gomez

“Dessi has been with TheWrap for over a year, during which she has carved out the niche beat of book-to-screen adaptations and targeting helpful search articles. Whenever she can, she will write about Taylor Swift. Before joining TheWrap in 2021, Dessi interned for the Arts News Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She also completed…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.