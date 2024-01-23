Oscars Snubs 2024: 11 Acclaimed Movies the Academy Ignored

Oscar nomination morning is always a distinct mix of heartwarming and heartbreaking, but the reveal of the nominations for the 2024 Oscars seemed to leave out a surprising number of 2023 films that had popped up in several awards conversations before, whether it be BAFTA, SAG, Golden Globes or the various other guild and critics’ awards.

TheWrap evaluates the 11 most egregious snubs in what was considered a banner year for high-quality cinema, all of whom might have nestled into several nominations in a less-cutthroat year.

Air

Amazon Studios

Ben Affleck’s Cinderella story about Nike’s landmark deal with Michael Jordan was an early spring hit, with Oscar buzz to match, especially for the performances of Matt Damon and Viola Davis, as well as the smart screenplay by newbie Alex Convery. But sadly, all that goodwill ended up being an air ball.

All of Us Strangers

Searchlight Pictures

Andrew Haigh’s tender, shattering heart-tugger has been buzzed about since it’s early film festival screenings. And star Andrew Scott (soon to be seen in Netflix’s long-awaited “Ripley“) has charmed the hell out of the world on the awards circuit, with many predicting his first Oscar nomination. But like his mournful Londoner in the film, it all proved to be more spectral than actual reality.

Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret

Lionsgate

Rachel McAdams had a showing at this year’s L.A. Film Critics in supporting actress and her performance was beloved by critics and audiences alike. And the film itself seemed to be remembered quite fondly by year’s end. But alas, God did not answer the film’s Oscar prayers.

Asteroid City

Focus Features

An early summer sleeper, Wes Anderson’s nostalgic, Cold War-era fantasia was thought to at least be a shoo-in for the design categories if nothing else. (But some good news: Anderson is nominated in live-action short category for “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,” which could net him his first Oscar despite several tries.)

Ferrari

Neon

Oscar prognosticators got a gust of hope that Michael Mann’s Enzo Ferrari sort-of biopic got a revving-up when Penélope Cruz suddenly entered the SAG acting race. Or that the impressive tech elements, such as sound or editing, could easily break through. But “Ferrari” ended up stalling at the gate.

The Iron Claw

A24

The highest of hopes were pinned on this wrestling family dynasty drama about the real-life, tragedy-stricken Von Erichs. Zac Efron transformed mightily and turned in his best work to date, and the supporting cast included red-hot upstarts like Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson. And writer-director Sean Durkin always makes worthwhile pictures for thoughtful audiences, however, this film failed to go to the mat.

Origin

Neon

Despite a healthy grassroots push from Frances Fisher and other Hollywood supporters (who helped get Andrea Riseborough that surprise nom last year), Ava DuVernay’s searching drama failed to get those crucial first-place ballot votes, which many were hoping could at least nab recognition for star Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor or a surprise Best Picture slot.

Passages

SBS Productions

Ira Sachs’ sexually frank, emotionally sound indie seemed like it could be his breakthrough into Oscar territory earlier last year when it was picking up plaudits, especially for leading actor Franz Rogowski, who even managed a Best Actor win at this year’s New York Film Critics Circle. But like his roguish Lothario in the film, the movie was left to pedal off into the distance.

Saltburn

Amazon/MGM

The Twitterverse movie of the year, Emerald Fennell’s savage satire of the upper classes was really starting to bust down the awards conversation doors, showing up in Golden Globe, BAFTA and Critics Choice nominations, and stars Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi and especially Rosamund Pike were gaining traction with every week. One guesses Oscar voters were not quite ready for tainted bathwater or grave-humping.

Showing Up

A24

It had two terrific actors (Michelle Williams and Hong Chau) coming off Oscar nominations from the previous year, and a bouquet of praise for writer-director Kelly Reichardt, long seen as overdue to be in the Oscars conversation due to her sensitive, gorgeously rendered slices of life. But like the late Stephen Sondheim once wrote, “Art isn’t easy.” And the depiction of creating such art onscreen was probably less enticing to voters than it seemed.

The Taste of Things

IFC

Granted, the film has still not yet received a wide release, but given the confidence France had in pushing this film as their International Feature Film candidate (over the multi-nominated “Anatomy of a Fall,” no less), and the irresistible food-forward subject matter and Oscar-friendly Juliette Binoche in the mix, you’d think Oscar would crave a “Taste” of this delectable concoction instead of left sitting on the plate.