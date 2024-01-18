‘Oppenheimer’ Leads 2024 BAFTA Film Nominations With 13 Nods

“Oppenheimer” dominated the 2024 nominations for the BAFTA Film Awards, which actors Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir announced on Thursday from London. In the days leading up to the announcement, “Oppenheimer” had been building momentum, taking home Golden Globe and Critics Choice trophies. It led all films with 13 BAFTA nominations, followed by “Poor Things” (11), “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “The Zone of Interest” (tied with 9) and “Anatomy of a Fall,” “The Holdovers” and “Maestro” (tied with 7).

Christopher Nolan’s Best Director nod was one of the 13 nominations that “Oppenheimer” racked up, along with Best Film, Adapted Screenplay, Leading Actor (Cillian Murphy), Supporting Actress (Emily Blunt) and Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.).

Emma Stone was nominated for “Poor Things,” but glaringly, “Killers of the Flower Moon” star Lily Gladstone, who won the Golden Globe earlier this month for her performance, was absent from the Leading Actress list. So were “Killers” director Martin Scorsese and actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Robert De Niro made the cut for Supporting Actor, and “Killers” did get a Best Film nomination, while the seven other nods were in the below-the-line categories.

After landing on the BAFTA Film Longlist 15 times — the same number as “Oppenheimer” and “Killers of the Flower Moon” — “Barbie” ended up earning just five nominations that did not include Best Film or a Best Director nod for Greta Gerwig. Emerald Fennell (“Saltburn”) was also shut out, making Justine Triet (“Anatomy of a Fall”) the only woman on the Best Director list.

The BAFTAs are the final major stop on the nominations circuit before the Oscar nominations roll in on January 23.

Hosted by David Tennant, the BAFTA Film Awards will take place on Sunday February 18.

The full list of BAFTA film nominations for 2024 are below.

BEST FILM

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”



OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

“All of Us Strangers”

“How to Have Sex”

“Napoleon”

“The Old Oak”

“Poor Things”

“Rye Lane”

“Saltburn”

“Scrapper”

“Wonka”

“The Zone of Interest”

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

“Blue Bag Life”

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“Earth Mama”

“How To Have Sex”

“Is There Anybody Out There?”



FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

“20 Days In Mariupol”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Past Lives”

“Society of the Snow”

“The Zone of Interest”

DOCUMENTARY

“20 Days In Mariupol”

“American Symphony”

“Beyond Utopia”

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

“Wham!”

ANIMATED FILM

“The Boy And The Heron”

“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget”

“Elemental”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

DIRECTOR

Andrew Haigh, “All of Us Strangers”

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Alexander Payne, “The Holdovers”

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

“Barbie,” Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

“The Holdovers,” David Hemingson

“Maestro,” Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

“Past Lives,” Celine Song

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“All of Us Strangers,” Andrew Haigh

“American Fiction,” Cord Jefferson

“Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan

“Poor Things,” Tony McNamara

“The Zone of Interest,” Jonathan Glazer

LEADING ACTRESS

Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Vivian Oparah, “Rye Lane”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”



LEADING ACTOR

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Barry Keoghan, “Saltburn”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Teo Yoo, “Past Lives”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

Claire Foy, “All of Us Strangers”

Sandra Hüller, “The Zone of Interest”

Rosamund Pike, “Saltburn”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”



SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert De Niro, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Jacob Elordi, “Saltburn”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Paul Mescal, “All of Us Strangers”

Dominic Sessa, “The Holdovers”

CASTING

“All of Us Strangers,” Kahleen Crawford

“Anatomy of a Fall,” Cynthia Arra

“The Holdovers,” Susan Shopmaker

“How to Have Sex,” Isabella Odoffin

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Killers of The Flower Moon,” Rodrigo Prieto

“Maestro,” Matthew Libatique

“Oppenheimer,” Hayle van Hoytema

“Poor Things,” Robbie Ryan

“The Zone of Interest,” Łukasz Żal

COSTUME DESIGN

“Barbie,” Jacqueline Durran

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Jacqueline West

“Napoleon,” Dave Crossman, Janty Yates

“Oppenheimer,” Ellen Mirojnick

“Poor Things,” Holly Waddington

EDITING

“Anatomy of a Fall,” Laurent Sénéchal

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Thelma Schoonmaker

“Oppenheimer,” Jennifer Lame

“Poor Things,” Yorgos Mavropsaridis

“The Zone of Interest,” Paul Watts

MAKE UP & HAIR

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen

“Maestro,” Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell

“Napoleon,” Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon

“Oppenheimer,” Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid

“Poor Things,” Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston

ORIGINAL SCORE

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Robbie Robertson

“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson

“Poor Things,” Jerskin Fendrix

“Saltburn,” Anthony Willis

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Daniel Pemberton

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Barbie” — Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Jack Fisk, Adam Willis

“Oppenheimer” — Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman

“Poor Things” — Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek

“The Zone of Interest” — Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora

BEST SOUND

“Ferrari,” Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser

“Maestro,” Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One,” Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor

“Oppenheimer,” Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell, Gary A. Rizzo “The Zone of Interest,” Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

“The Creator,” Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One,” Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke

“Napoleon,” Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet

“Poor Things,” Simon Hughes

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

“Crab Day,” Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak

“Visible Mending,” Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft

“Wild Summon,” Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley

BRITISH SHORT FILM

“Festival of Slaps,” Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer

“Gorka,” Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson

“Jellyfish and Lobster,” Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai

“Such a Lovely Day,” Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs

“Yellow,” Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde