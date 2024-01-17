Gail Berman to Receive Producers Guild’s 2024 Norman Lear Award

Gail Berman, a veteran of the television industry and co-owner and founding member of production studio The Jackal Group has been tapped to receive this year’s Norman Lear Achievement Award at the 35th Producers Guild Awards scheduled to take place Feb. 25.

Berman is also notable for producing over 300 episodes of television and shepherding some of Fox Networks’ most enduring shows during her tenure as resident of entertainment there, such as “24,” “Family Guy,” “House,” “Arrested Development” and “American Idol.” She once occupied the status of being the only woman to hold a chief post at a major film studio and television network at the same time, as former president of Paramount Pictures. She also received an Oscar nomination last year as a producer of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis.”

“Gail’s impact on the television industry is nothing short of groundbreaking. Whether it’s the contemporary successes of shows like ‘Wednesday’ or her extensive role as a television executive overseeing critical and commercial hits, her commitment as a producer speaks volumes and her impact has left an indelible mark on the medium,” Producers Guild of America presidents Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line said in a statement. “Norman Lear was a cultural icon whose producing work helped to transform television and shaped American society. We are honored to continue celebrating his legacy with this annual achievement.”

In addition to the late Lear, other notable figures who have achieved this honor include Mindy Kaling, Greg Berlanti, Marta Kauffman, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes, Chuck Lorre, J.J. Abrams, Lorne Michaels, Dick Wolf, Jerry Bruckheimer, Aaron Spelling and David E. Kelley.

“I had the immense privilege of knowing Norman personally, and I know his legacy will continue to inspire artists and activists for generations,” Berman said in a statement. “My sincere thanks go to the Producers Guild for this recognition. It is a tremendous honor to be associated with its past recipients and the iconic namesake who so many of us consider a hero.”

Berman is currently producing the Jon Hamm-led animated series “Grimsburg,” which was recently renewed on Fox, as well as the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s “The Perfect Couple,” starring Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning and Eve Hewson.