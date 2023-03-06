Imax Names Jen Wong and Gail Berman to Board of Directors

Imax announced Monday that it is naming Gail Berman and Jen Wong to its board of directors.

Wong is currently the Chief Operating Officer of Reddit, having led digital sales and strategy across firms like PopSugar, AOL and Time Inc., where she served as the COO and President of Digital. Berman has decades of experience as an entertainment executive and is currently the Chair and CEO of the Jackal Group.

“As we continue to diversify and grow the IMAX business across platforms and around the world, we continue to bring new expertise onto our Board and both Gail and Jen have deep, proven experience across the media and entertainment landscape,” Imax CEO Rich Gelfond said in a statement.

“Gail is one of the most successful and respected executives in entertainment, and her expertise will be valuable as we look to further strengthen our partnerships with studios and filmmakers around the world, while bringing new experiences into IMAX,” Gelfond continued. “Jen has built and scaled some of the most recognizable digital media brands in the world, and her guidance and insights will help further our expansion of IMAX technology across platforms and screens.”

Berman stated, “As our industry continues to address historic disruption, IMAX has proven itself to be a mission-critical entertainment brand, a partner to talent and filmmakers and a portal to exceptional entertainment experiences. I look forward to joining Rich Gelfond and my other board members to contribute to the next generation of the IMAX story.”

As the Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the Jackal Group, Berman oversees the production studio’s slate across scripted and unscripted television, feature films and commercial theater. This includes Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” MGM’s “The Addams Family 2” and the forthcoming Terry McMillan adaptation “I Almost Forgot About You” with NBC/Universal. In the television realm, Berman is an executive producer of Netflix’s blockbuster episodic “Wednesday.”

Prior to the Jackal Group, Berman was co-founder and co-owner of BermanBraun, a multiplatform media production company. Earlier, Berman was President of Paramount Pictures, where she oversaw the studio’s film slate and President of Entertainment for Fox Broadcasting Company. Berman has been named among Fortune’s 50 Most Powerful Women in America and Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women in the World. Berman served as President of the Producers Guild of America from 2018–2022.

“IMAX is a unique company that sits at the heart of technology and entertainment,” Wong said. “It’s a household brand with global recognition, beloved by many. I am thrilled to join Rich Gelfond and the Board of Directors to continue building this legacy.”

During her tenure as CEO, Wong has led the growth of Reddit’s advertising business, evolved the platform’s content and advertising policies and expanded the brand and company to international markets including the U.K., France, Germany, Australia and Canada.

Prior to this, Wong served as the Chief Operating Officer and President of Digital at Time Inc., where she led the consumer and digital businesses for some of the world’s leading media brands like People, Fortune, Time, Real Simple, Food & Wine and Travel + Leisure across digital advertising, video, paid consumer services and licensing.

Wong also served as Chief Business Officer at PopSugar and Senior Vice President and General Manager of Lifestyle and Global Head of Business Operations at AOL.

Wong was number one on Fast Company’s 2022 Queer 50 list. She also serves on the boards of consumer banking firm Discover Financial Services and mobile ad tech company Marfeel Solutions, as well as the nonprofit organization the Ad Council.