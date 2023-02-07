80 for Brady

Paramount Pictures

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

by | February 7, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

What film you’re seeing and even your seat location may soon determine the price you pay

Paramount’s “80 for Brady” did decently on a rather quiet weekend for the box office, but beneath its $12.5 million opening weekend is one of several experiments that could change how much moviegoers pay for tickets based on what day they buy a ticket, what movie they’re seeing, and even where they sit in the theater.

For the entirety of its theatrical run, tickets for all screenings of “80 for Brady” at national chains AMC, Cinemark and Regal will be sold at matinee prices. That exact price varies depending on location, but according to exhibition sources the average ticket price for “80 for Brady” was $9.79, about 21% less than the $12.30 average ticket price for the weekend’s No. 1 film, Universal’s “Knock at the Cabin.”

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Eddie Murphy and Lauren London star in Netflix's "You People."

Black Households Lift Netflix’s ‘You People’ to Top of This Week’s Streaming List | Charts
Kevin McCarthy

Comcast Is a Media Outlier After Contributing $360,000 to Election Deniers

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Isn’t Selling Tickets Among Atlanta Falcons Fans

‘Knock at the Cabin’ Takes Box Office No. 1 From ‘Avatar 2’ With $14.2 Million Opening
knock-at-the-cabin-80-for-brady

‘Knock at the Cabin,’ ’80 for Brady’ in Narrow Box Office Race for No. 1
box office, Avatar 2, Megan, Puss in Boots 2 20th Century Universal

January Box Office – Fueled by ‘Avatar 2’ and Fresh Hits – Jumps 50% From Last Year
office-with-a-view-chicken-soup-for-the-soul-entertainment-bill-rouhana

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment CEO on Watching Industry Trends: ‘Position Yourself to Benefit’
80 for Brady

How to Watch ’80 for Brady': Is the Football Comedy Streaming?
A rocket lifting off from a laptop

The Big Tech Rebound Is Underway | PRO Insight
cbs-ratings-ghosts-so-help-me-todd

Ratings: ‘Ghosts’ and ‘So Help Me Todd’ Propel CBS to Largest Thursday Audience This Season