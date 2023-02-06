We've Got Hollywood Covered
AMC Theatres Will Charge Moviegoers More for Most Popular Seats

The new initiative at AMC, called Sightline, has launched in select markets and will expand throughout all locations by the end of the year

| February 6, 2023 @ 8:59 AM
amc-theatres

AMC Theatres / Getty Images

AMC Theatres will now offer tiered pricing based on seating location, per a new initiative called Sightline at AMC. The model, which has launched in select markets already, will continue expanding to all AMC and AMC Dine-In locations by the end of this year.

Sightline at AMC — which includes Standard, Value and Premium levels — will be applied to all showtimes after 4 p.m., but will not be available on discount Tuesdays.

Standard Sightline encompasses the majority of the seats in a theater and will be available at the traditional cost of a ticket. Meanwhile, Value seats — which will only be available to AMC Stubs members and the free-tier Insider membership — are located in the front of the auditorium, include select ADA seats and are available at a lower price point. Preferred Sightline includes seating at the middle of the theater and will be priced at a premium to Standard Sightline, except for AMC Stubs A-List members who can access them at no additional cost.

Theaters that offer Sightline will provide a detailed seat map online, on the AMC app and at the box office to outline location-specific pricing.

“Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies,” Eliot Hamlisch, executive vice president and CMO at AMC Theatres, said in a statement. “While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one.”

