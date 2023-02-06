Matthew McConaughey will voice Elvis Presley in Netflix’s upcoming adult animated series “Agent Elvis,” from co-creators and executive producers Priscilla Presley and John Eddie.

Per the show’s logline, Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves — all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock and Roll. The alternative history series finds the iconic singer as a global superstar by day and ass-kicking vigilante by night who eventually joins the secret agency “TCB” as Agent Elvis.

“Agent Elvis” is co-showrun by Mike Arnold, who executive produces and serves as head writer, along with Eddie, who also writes. Additional EPs are Kevin Noel, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, Ben Kalina, Jamie Salter, Corey Salter, Marc Rosen and McConaughey. Fletcher Moules serves as co-executive producer.

The show marks the first adult animated project from Sony Pictures Animation, the studio behind “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” and is produced in partnership with Authentic Brands Group and Titmouse. Also behind the series is Academy Award-nominated animator Robert Valley (“Love, Death & Robots”) and designer John Varvatos, who will bring Presley’s iconic looks to the screen.

McConaughey is an Oscar-winning actor, best known for his roles in “Interstellar,” “Dallas Buyers Club,” “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” “Magic Mike,” “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” and “Mud.” He is twice Emmy nominated for “True Detective,” in which he starred and served as EP. His recent credits include “The Gentlemen” and “Sing 2.”