Endeavor has appointed Maura McGreevy as Chief Communications Officer, the company announced Monday.

McGreevy has served as Head of Communications for Endeavor subsidiaries IMG, which handles sports, events, fashion and media, and 160over90, a global cultural marketing agency, since 2014.

As CCO, McGreevy will lead Endeavor’s global communications team, overseeing corporate communications—including public relations, events and hospitality, internal communications, and social and creative—for Endeavor and its subsidiaries.

Of her promotion, Endeavor President Mark Shapiro said in a statement to TheWrap, “I’ve seen first-hand her unique understanding of the Endeavor network and her thoughtful storytelling abilities. In her nearly nine years with the company, she has built deep relationships across the industry, and time and again demonstrated clear thinking under pressure.”

McGreevy joined IMG shortly before WME acquired the management company in 2014. She played an integral role in the communications strategy for the integration, as well as more than 20 subsequent acquisitions and new business launches. In addition to her responsibilities leading communications across the global IMG and 160over90 businesses, she has served as a key member of Endeavor’s communications leadership team.

Prior to joining IMG, McGreevy held senior communications roles at award-winning global creative agency Droga5 and media conglomerate Thomson Reuters.