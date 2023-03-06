Bruce Willis’ Wife Asks Photographers to Give the Actor ‘Space’ After Dementia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis’ calls out videographers and photographers in an online “PSA” about caring for those with dementia after photos and videos showing the actor out to lunch with friends made headlines.

“In service of raising awareness around dementia, because that is my goal, if you are someone that is looking after someone with dementia, you know how difficult and stressful it can be to want out into the world and just to navigate them safely. Even just to get a cup of coffee,” Heming Willis shared in an Instagram video post.

Her message came after photos and videos of Willis getting food with friends circulated online.

“I’m just seeing headlines and there’s a video of my husband out getting some coffee with some friends that did a standup job at protecting him,” Heming Willis added. “So, in the spirit of raising awareness around dementia, there’s still a lot of education that needs to be put forth. So, this one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about, just keep your space.”

Willis was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022. In February, his family shared that his condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia. She ended her message saying she understands the task media professionals, but told them to stop hollering at the actor to get his attention.

“I know this is your job, but keep your space,” Heming Willis continued. “For the video people, please don’t be yelling at my husband, asking him how he’s doing or whatever the woo-hooing or the yippee ki-yay, just don’t do it. OK. Give him his space. Allow for our family or whoever is with him that day to be able to get him from point A to be point B safely. That’s my PSA.”