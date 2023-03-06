Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders Involved in Beverly Hills Car Crash

Pete Davidson and girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were involved in a Beverly Hills car crash on Saturday evening. There were no injuries and no arrests made.

TMZ was the first to report the story with People and the New York Post further confirming the “Bodies Bodies Bodies” co-stars’ involvement in the incident. The 29-year-old “Saturday Night Live” alum was behind the wheel of a Mercedes and driving at a high rate of speed through the Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills at around 11 p.m. when, according to the reports, Davidson lost control of the car, hopped a curb, knocked out a fire hydrant and slammed into the side of a nearby house. Sui Wonders was also reportedly in the car.

A spokesperson for the Beverly Hills police department, Lt. Reginald Evans, confirmed to TheWrap that police responded to a traffic incident at 11:12 p.m. on Saturday near Elevado Avenue and Rodeo Drive involving a dark, four-door Mercedes sedan.

The spokesperson added that, while an investigation into the incident remains ongoing, investigators believe that speed may have been a factor in the cash. However, they did not confirm the identity of the driver or whether there were any passengers in the vehicle.

There were no injuries reported and no arrests or citations made in relation to the incident, but police confirmed that the vehicle did hit a fire hydrant, resulting in city property damage.

Representatives for Davidson and Sui Wonders did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.