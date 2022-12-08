Pete Davidson Freaks Out Eli Manning by Showing Off His Bedroom Shrine… to Eli Manning (Video)

How much does Pete Davidson love Eli Manning? Enough to turn his bedroom into a shrine to the former New York Giants star, as we see in a 13-minute clip of “The Eli Manning Show” shared by the team on Thursday.

Manning is greeted with posters, photos, and rare memorabilia and collectibles, not to mention a giant cut out of his head on the walls of Pete’s bedroom.

“What’s it like looking at yourself, dude?” Pete asks Eli.

“It’s exactly like my room,” Manning jokes. “I have many Fatheads of me [on the walls.]”

The two also created a joint Instagram account, which already had more than 47,000 followers as of Thursday afternoon. “Hello Instagram,” Davidson said in an IG video. “I have decided to come back, but only with the GOAT.”

The ex-“Saturday Night Live” regular deleted his personal IG account in February while he was dating Kim Kardashian and being harrassed by her ex-husband, Kanye West.