HBO Max’s “Genera+ion,” the cult show that was hailed for its honest and raw depiction of a group of queer Southern California high school students, has found a new home at Tubi after the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streamer pulled the title from its content library. All 16 episodes of the one-season dramedy will be available for streaming beginning Feb. 1.

“Thrilled to announce that @generationonmax has found a home for ALL @Tubi – all we ever wanted was to make people feel seen and now everyone can watch starting February 1st!!! We are thrilled. Please spread the word far and wide. With love and gratitude – Z, D & B,” executive producer Ben Barnz wrote on Twitter.

“Generation” was canceled by HBO Max in late 2021 after one season. In late August of 2022, it was one of a slew of titles that were unceremoniously pulled from the streaming service’s catalog in the wake of its parent company’s goal to combine it with discovery+.

“As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+,” HBO Max said in a statement at the time. “That will include the removal of some content from both platforms.”

Co-created by the father-daughter duo Daniel and Zelda Barnz, with Lena Dunham as executive producer, “Genera+ion” is billed as a half-hour dramedy about “a diverse group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community.” Justice Smith led the ensemble cast, which also included Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Chase Sui Wonders and Martha Plimpton.

In mid-December, HBO Max once again announced that it would pull titles off of its platform, impacting previous HBO mainstays like “Westworld” and fan-favorites like “Love Life” and “Gordita Chronicles.” Days after the news — which frustrated creatives, critics and fans alike — broke, Warner Bros. Discovery clarified that the series it had pulled from its digital shelves would be licensed to third party FAST services, free, ad-supported streaming TV, which includes platforms like Amazon’s Freevee, Roku Channel and the Fox-owned Tubi.