HBO Max to Remove 20 Originals and 36 Titles Overall

Streaming service HBO Max will begin removing up to 36 titles, many of which are originals, from its digital library this week.

Earlier in August, HBO Max removed six film titles and also announced that it would no longer be releasing DC’s “Batgirl” or the animated “Scoob! Holiday Haunt.” The strategy is driven by parent company Warner Bros. Discovery’s plans to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ next summer.

“As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+,” HBO Max said in a statement Wednesday. “That will include the removal of some content from both platforms.”

WBD CEO David Zaslav has vowed to find $3 billion in cost savings and, along with recent layoffs at HBO Max, removing titles that don’t garner significant viewership reduces residual and profit participation expenses. The cancellations of the mostly completed “Batgirl” and “Scoob!” sequel were also attributed to rare tax write off opportunities following the company merger earlier this year.

It is unknown when, exactly, these titles will no longer be available to stream on the service this week, or if Warner Bros. Discovery will make them available via DVD, rental or external licensing.

In alphabetical order, the full list of removed titles is: