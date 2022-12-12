HBO Max has officially canceled series “Love Life” and “The Nevers” by pulling the two shows from its slate, alongside HBO sci-fi drama “Westworld,” which was axed earlier in November after four seasons.

The decisions are attributed to Warner Bros. Discovery’s review of its content slate and efforts to slash costs at the recently merged company, which faces $3.5 billion in debt.

Earlier today, the streamer reversed course on its sophomore renewal of erotic period dramedy “Minx,” which hails from Lionsgate Television along with the romantic anthology series “Love Life,” starring Anna Kendrick and William Jackson Harper. “Love Life,” which aired its second season with the latter star in late 2021, was not yet renewed for a Season 3.

However, the impending disappearance of “The Nevers,” Part 1A of which was released back in 2021, and “Westworld” marks the first to affect productions from Warner Bros. for HBO. The former drama, a Victorian-set sci-fi following a group of supernatural woman, which was originally conceived by Joss Whedon (later replaced as showrunner following abuse allegations), has already shot the second part of its first season, which was supposed to be due for release late this year.

Last week, it was announced that “Gordita Chronicles” would also be removed from its home platform of HBO Max, following an earlier cancellation in the summer. In August, immediately following Discovery’s acquisition of WarnerMedia in April, HBO Max thinned its content library with the removal of such series as “Genera+ion,” and animated shows like “Infinity Train” and “Summer Camp Island.”

As noted, the decisions are part of David Zaslav’s, CEO and president of Warner Bros. Discovery, aims to shore up savings for the conglomerate. The company has also largely suspended development at TNT and TBS; the latter network saw the cancellation of a reality show weeks before airing, as well as the shelving of comedy “Chad,” despite completed production. Most notably, the company also axed the upcoming film “Batgirl,” which was already in post-production at the time.

Deadline first reported the news.