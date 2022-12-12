HBO Max Cancels Comedy Series ‘Minx’ Despite Season 2 Renewal

HBO Max won’t be moving forward with a Season 2 of the comedy series “Minx,” which is led by Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson.

Lionsgate Television, which produces the series, will be shopping for a new home for “Minx,” according to a Lionsgate statement. The second season has already been produced.

“We have enjoyed a good partnership with HBO Max and are working closely to find a new opportunity for Minx, so current, and new viewers, can continue this journey with us,” the statement reads.

The series takes place in 1970s Los Angeles, following its lead character, Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond). Joyce is “an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women,” reads a description for the show. Other cast members include Jake Johnson (Doug), Taylor Zachary Perez (Shane), Jessica Lowe (Bambi) Idara Victor (Tina), Michael Angarano (Glenn) Lennon Parham (Shelly) and Oscar Montoya (Richie).

The series was picked up for a second season back in May of 2022. “Minx” was created and executive produced by Ellen Rapoport, who also served as showrunner. Paul Feig and Dan Magnante of Feigco Entertainment are also slated as executive producers alongside Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg