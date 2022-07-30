HBO Max has canceled “Gordita Chronicles” after its first season, as the streamer shifts away from live-action kids and family for the time being. The ’80s-set coming-of-age series, which follows a Dominican family moving to Miami, debuted its first season in full on June 23.

“Live-action kids and family programming will not be part of our programming focus in the immediate future, and as a result, we’ve had to make the very difficult decision to end ‘Gordita Chronicles’ at HBO Max,” the streamer said in a statement. “The series earned critical acclaim and a loyal following, and we are proud to have worked with creator Claudia Forestieri and our two powerhouse executive producers, Eva Longoria (who also masterfully directed the pilot) and Zoe Saldana, to bring Cucu’s journey to the screen. We thank them and the talented cast and crew for creating such a heartfelt, groundbreaking show that connected deeply with a very important demographic.”

Set in 1985, “Gordita Chronicles” stars Olivia Goncalves as Cucu “Gordita” Castelli, who packs up her life in Santo Domingo and moves to Miami with her family, adjusting to the life in America and “determined to take charge of their strange new world.” Diana Maria Riva, Juan Javier Cardenas, Savannah Nicole Ruiz, Noah Rico, Cosette Hauer and Dascha Polanco also star.

“We are heartbroken by the larger programming changes at HBO Max that will not allow our special show that is ‘Gordita Chronicles,’ showrun by LatinX comedy powerhouse Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz, to have a second season at its original home,” EPs Longoria and Saldana said in a statement. “As producers and storytellers who are continually seeking out the authentic and original stories that highlight our community’s joy and talent, we are so proud to have worked on this piece of magic. We continue to be blown away by the overwhelmingly positive critical response coupled with our growing audience numbers, which prove that viewers recognize the importance of this show’s existence and the crucial space it is filling for LatinX content in the media landscape.”

“Gordita Chronicles” hailed from Sony Pictures Television. Executive producers include series creator Claudia Forestieri, Josh Berman, Jennifer Robinson and Chris King of Osprey Productions. Showrunner Brigitte Munoz-Liebowitz executive produces for Bons Mots Emporium. Longoria directed the pilot and executive produces for UnbeliEVAble Entertainment. Saldana, Mariel Saldana and Cisely Saldana executive produce for Cinestar Pictures.