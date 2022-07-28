‘Abbott Elementary’ Will Also Stream on HBO Max

“Abbot Elementary” is getting double the streaming service love.

HBO Max and Hulu will share the co-exclusive streaming rights to the show, it was announced Thursday.

ABC’s primetime lineup is found on Hulu, but “Abbot Elementary” is now expanding to HBO Max, with the first season available to stream on the service beginning August 20.

The Emmy-nominated comedy, created and starring Quinta Brunson, is produced by Disney’s 20th Television HBO Max sister company Warner Bros. Television.

Season 2 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and streams on Hulu. It will be available on HBO Max when the season is complete.

“Abbot Elementary” “is a workplace comedy about a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — who are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life,” per a logline from the studio. “Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.”

The show is up for seven Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Brunson was recently featured on one of TheWrap’s Emmy magazine issues.

“Abbot Elementary” stars Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Brunson produces alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, and Randall Einhorn.