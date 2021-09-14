‘Generation’ Canceled After One Season at HBO Max

HBO Max has canceled “Generation” after one season, the streamer announced Tuesday.

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Genera+ion,” a spokesperson for the streamer said in a statement. “We are very proud to have partnered with Zelda and Daniel Barnz to faithfully and authentically represent LGBTQ youth with such a diverse group of characters and layered stories. We thank them and our wonderfully gifted cast for all their hard work and collaboration.”

Co-created by father-daughter duo Daniel and Zelda Barnes, with Lena Dunham as executive producer, “Generation” was described as a half-hour dramedy about “a diverse group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community.”

The 16-episode first season premiered back in March, with subsequent episodes rolling out through July.

“Detective Pikachu” star Justice Smith led the ensemble cast, which also included Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Chase Sui Wonders and Martha Plimpton.

In addition to Daniel Barnz, Ben Barnz and Zelda Barnz for We’re Not Brothers Productions and Lena Dunham for Good Thing Going Productions, executive producers on the series also included Sharr White and John Melfi. Sono Patel and Fernanda Coppel were co-executive producers, with Marissa Díaz and Michael Cohen producing for Good Thing Going.