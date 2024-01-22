Netflix’s first teaser trailer of the “Ripley” series starring Andrew Scott has arrived. The minute-long snippet sets a noir scene in which multiple people question and identify Scott’s Tom Ripley.

The official logline for the series reads, “Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott), a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home. Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder.”

The drama series is based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling Tom Ripley novels, the first of which inspired the film “The Talented Mr. Ripley” (1999).

The series moved to Netflix from Showtime, where the eight-episode series order was initially made.

Alongside Scott, Dakota Fanning plays Marge Sherwood (Gwyneth Paltrow in the original film) and Johnny Flynn plays Dickie Greenleaf, who was portrayed by Jude Law in the 1999 film directed and written by Anthony Minghella. Additional cast includes Elliot Sumner, Maurizio Lombardi, Margherita Buy and John Malkovich.

“Ripley” is co-produced by Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights. Executive producers are Steve Zaillian, Garrett Basch, Clayton Townsend, Guymon Casady, Ben Forkner, Sharon Levy and Philipp Keel of Diogenes. Scott also serves as a producer on the series.

All eight episodes were directed and written by Steven Zaillian (“The Night Of”).