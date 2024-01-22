‘Apples Never Fall’: ‘Everyone Has a Secret’ in Peacock’s Liane Moriarty Adaptation | Video

The limited series starring Annette Bening and Alison Brie premieres March 14

Peacock’s “Apples Never Fall” teaser trailer hints at the secrets in the Delaney family. The limited series will land on the streamer March 14, Peacock revealed Monday.

Adapted from the best-selling novel by Liane Moriarty whose “Big Little Lies” and “Nine Perfect Strangers” have been adapted into television series with multiple seasons, “Apples Never Fall” centers on the Delaney family. Parents Stan (Sam Neill) and Joy (Annette Bening) formerly coached tennis, and they have since sold their successful tennis academy in anticipation of what should be the golden years of their lives. 

The retired tennis coaches look forward to spending time with their four adult children played by Jake Lacy, Alison Brie, Conor Merrigan-Turner and Essie Randles, but the arrival of a wounded young woman on their doorstep changes everything. The young woman provides some excitement to Stan and Joy’s lackluster retirement, but then Joy disappears.

Joy’s disappearance brings the four Delaney children, who played tennis coached by their parents, together to analyze their parents’ seemingly perfect marriage as their family’s skeletons start to come out of the closet.

The limited series comes from writer, showrunner and executive producer Melanie Marnich (“The OA,” “The Affair”) and executive producer David Heyman (“Wonka,” “Barbe”).

The series will be released in a 7-episode binge. Moriarty will serve as executive producer alongside Heyman, Gregory Jacobs, Annette Bening, Joe Hortua, Albert Page and Jillian Share. Directors include Chris Sweeney and Dawn Shadforth.

Series regulars with Bening, Neill, Lacy, Brie, Merrigan-Turner and Randles include Georgina Flood, Jeanine Serralles and Dylan Thuraisingham. Guest stars in the series include Katrina Lenk, Timm Sharp, Nate Man, Paula Andrea Placido, Pooja Shah and Quentin Plair.

The limited series is produced by Heyday Televisionm which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. The 7 hourlong episodes are distributed by NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution.

