Peacock unveiled first-look photos and the premiere date for “Apples Never Fall,” adapted from Liane Moriarty’s latest novel, Tuesday.

From writer, showrunner and executive producer Melanie Marnich (“The OA,” “The Affair”) and executive producer David Heyman (“Wonka,” “Barbie”), the series will hit the streamer in March 2024.

“I’ve never been able to resist a story that feels like an immersive vacation from life…and yet is deliciously about life. Enter: ‘Apples Never Fall,’ by Liane Moriarty,” Marnich wrote. “It was thrilling to write about the truly grown-up issues the Delaneys are grappling with, like the sometimes brutal sacrifices parents make to keep a marriage and family together. We also take the gloves off when capturing what it takes to be a working mother and wife as we follow Joy into the mystery at the heart of this show.”

“Ultimately, ‘Apples Never Fall’ is a very honest show about what it means to be a part of a very complicated family,” she added. “Which is every family, right? As we always said in the writers’ room… Something really bad might’ve happened at the Delaney’s…but you still wanna swing by for a gin and tonic.”

Annette Bening and Sam Neill lead the ensemble cast, which also includes Alison Brie, Jake Lacy, Conor Merrigan-Turner and Essie Randles.

The series logline reads: “Based on Liane Moriarty’s New York Times bestselling novel, ‘Apples Never Fall’ centers on the seemingly picture-perfect Delaney family. Former tennis coaches Stan (Neill) and Joy (Bening) have sold their successful tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. While they look forward to spending time with their four adult children (Alison Brie, Jake Lacy, Conor Merrigan-Turner, Essie Randles), everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan’s door, bringing the excitement they’ve been missing. But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents’ so-called perfect marriage as their family’s darkest secrets begin to surface.”

Annette Bening as Joy Delaney in “Apples Never Fall” (Peacock)

Other series regulars include Georgia Flood, Jeanine Serralles and Dylan Thuraisingham. Guest stars will include Katrina Lenk, Timm Sharp, Nate Mann, Paula Andrea Placido, Pooja Shah and Quentin Plair.

Liane Moriarty’s other adapted works include “Big Little Lies” and “Nine Perfect Strangers,” which was recently renewed for a second season at Hulu.

“‘Apples Never Fall’ is Liane Moriarty at her very best and I am immensely grateful and proud that she has given me the opportunity to bring it to the screen. Watching the Delaney family — whose perfect veneer masks a myriad of secrets — as they begin to unravel is at times wickedly funny, at others tender and moving, but always gripping,” Heyman said. “Liane’s characters are vivid, complex and the story she tells is about how those we hold dearest can hurt us the most. These all seemed to me like ingredients for compelling television. And our sensational showrunner Melanie Marnich, along with our incredible cast led by Annette Bening and Sam Neill have brought the book to life in the most thrilling and affecting way. “

The television adaptation will contain seven episodes split between directors Chris Sweeney, who is also executive producing, and Dawn Shadforth. Moriarty will serve as an executive producer alongside Bening, Heyman, Gregory Jacobs, Joe Hortua, Albert Page and Jillian Share.

From Heyday Television and Universal International Studios via NBCUniversal Global Distribution, the limited series was shot in Queensland, Australia and Florida. Filming in Australia has been made possible with the support of the Federal Governments Location Incentive program. Screen Queensland is supporting “Apples Never Fall” through the Queensland government’s Production Attraction Strategy.

Find more first-look photos of the limited series below: