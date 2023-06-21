Hulu has officially renewed “Nine Perfect Strangers” for a second season.

Nicole Kidman will return as star and executive producer, along with a new cast nearing deals to join in the Swiss Alps-set installment that includes “White Lotus” star Murray Bartlett, Liv Ullman, Dolly de Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Aras Aydin.

Kidman stars as Masha, the lead counselor at Tranquillum House, who has her own traumatic past involving a dead daughter. The ten-day retreat offered at Masha’s health and wellness resort serves al sorts of purposes, from helping those mourning loss to getting people in better physical shape.

The first season, based on Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name, starred Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Grace PattenA, Luke Evans, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, Tiffany Boone, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Zoe Terakes, Isabelle Cornish and more.

Things took a turn when the patients realized that Masha was micro-dosing their fruit smoothies with hallucinogenic drugs, which wasn’t made outright known to them when they signed up for the retreat.

“Nine Perfect Strangers” comes from Bruna Papandrea’s and David E. Kelley’s Made Up Stories as well as Kidman’s Blossom Films and Endeavor Content. Jonathan Levine directed all eight episodes of the first season. Executive producers included Levine, Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Jodi Matterson for Made Up Stories, Nicole Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Liane Moriarty, showrunner David E. Kelley, John Henry Butterworth, Molly Allen, Samantha Strauss and Melissa McCarthy.

The first season was co-written by David E. Kelley, John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss.

Moriarty’s other works adapted for television include HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” which also starred Kidman and Peacock’s “Apples Never Fall,” which is currently in development. “Big Little Lies” received a similar adaptation process where the first season maxed out the book’s plot, and the second season jumped off from there.