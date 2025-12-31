30 Binge-Worthy Shows to Watch Right Now

Let’s face it: there’s nothing better than getting completely and utterly lost in a TV series. Whether you’re looking for something new to binge-watch, or you’re simply hoping to get inspired to re-binge your favorite show, we’ve got you covered.

Below, we have a carefully-curated list of the best TV shows to fit your needs. From swoon-worthy period pieces to nail-biting mysteries, prolific medical dramas, sitcoms and everything in between, here are 30 of the very best binge-worthy shows to stream now.

The Pitt

Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa in “The Pitt.” (Credit: Warrick Page/HBO Max)

It won the Emmy for Best Drama Series for a reason. HBO Max’s medical drama “The Pitt” has an ingenious hook — the show unfolds largely in real-time, with each episode covering one hour of a single day in a Pittsburgh emergency room. Noah Wyle stars as the attending doctor who, in the first season, is struggling with PTSD. As the day wears on, the pressure mounts and more cases come in and out. You’ll fall in love with the ensemble cast of characters, and the show easily vacillates between intense thriller and emotional drama with a hefty dose of good-natured comedy for good measure. It hits that “ER” sweet spot, but in a different way. – Adam Chitwood

Where to Stream: HBO Max

Yellowjackets

Showtime

Showtime’s breakout hit “Yellowjackets” is a non-stop banger that will keep you on the edge of your seat through each brutal new reveal. Set across two timelines, the series follows a high school soccer team that crash-lands in the Ontario wilderness and has to survive on their own for more than a year, chronicling both their late-90s time in the woods and picking up with the survivors in the present day. It’s a mystery, survival thriller, nuanced drama about trauma, and possibly a supernatural thriller, which means you never know where it’s going to go next. With a knock-out cast that includes Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress, Liv Hewson, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Courtney Eaton, “Yellowjackets” is a genre-bending show that never flinches, no matter how sticky or complex the subject matter — or the human viscera — becomes. — Haleigh Foutch

Where to Stream: Netflix, Paramount+ and Fubo

You

Penn Badgley stars in Netflix’s “You.”

One of Netflix’s most engrossing, addictive shows started out as a Lifetime original. The genre-bending hit “You” stars Penn Badgley in the twisted romantic saga of stalker-killer Joe Goldberg. Badgely also narrates, a storytelling choice that makes you so intimately wrapped up in his weaponized leading man charm, you sometimes forget what a monster Joe really is — which only makes those monstrous moments hit harder. “You” is certainly chilling in its indictment of privilege, obsession and violent gender dynamics, but it is also laugh-out-loud funny in its depiction of the vapid ranks of elite wealth, and underlined by compelling drama that will keep you hitting play on the next episode as obsessively as Joe Goldberg himself. — Haleigh Foutch

Where to Stream: Netflix

The Crown

Netflix

Whether you’re a history buff, or you just like to sink your teeth into a good old-fashioned drama series, Netflix’s “The Crown” is here to fit all of your watching needs. Written by Peter Morgan, the show follows the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II, starting with her wedding to Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in 1947, and spanning through her 21st Century rule. The show is ripe with biting familial drama, dazzling set pieces and an all-star cast, with stellar actors like Claire Foy, Matt Smith, Vanessa Kirby, Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter and Elizabeth Debicki leading the royal charge. — Aurora Amidon

Where to Stream: Netflix

30 Rock

Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin in ’30 Rock’ (NBC)

It’s hard to think of a more iconic modern sitcom than NBC’s “30 Rock.” Created by comedian Tina Fey and based on her time as a writer on “Saturday Night Live,” the series follows sketch-show showrunner Liz Lemon (Fey) and her endless gaffs and faux pas at the iconic 30 Rockefeller Plaza address. Rounding out the stellar comedic cast are actors such as Tracy Morgan, Alec Baldwin, Jane Krakowski and Jack McBrayer. The show has a total of seven seasons and 139 half-hour episodes, which each come with a premise so unique and hilarious that it’s practically impossible not to digest multiple in one sitting. — Aurora Amidon

Where to Stream: Prime Video, Peacock and Hulu

House

Fox

Let’s face it: there probably isn’t a more bingeable TV genre than the medical drama. From the stunningly prolific, 19-season (and counting!) “Grey’s Anatomy,” to the beloved “The Good Doctor,” and the classic “ER,” we could write a whole separate list about binge-worthy medical shows. Without a doubt hanging near the top of that list would be “House,” a show which centers around the delightfully antisocial Dr. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie) as he spearheads a team of diagnosticians at a hospital. Running for eight seasons starting in 2004, “House” is a captivating watch due to its unconventional protagonist, funny one-liners, and, of course, adrenaline-pinching medical drama. — Aurora Amidon

Where to Stream: Prime Video and Hulu

Andor

Lucasfilm/Disney+

When Disney+ announced that they were developing “Andor,” the fourth live-action series in the coveted Star Wars franchise, fans of the intergalactic series were understandably very excited. But the Disney+ series isn’t just for Star Wars enthusiasts – it has something for everyone. The show not only allows audiences to sink their teeth into juicy Star Wars lore, but it is also a riveting classic adventure story, political commentary and character study. And need we mention that it’s also just a hell of a lot of fun?

“Andor” takes place prior to the events of the 2016 film “Rogue One,” and follows the Rebel Alliance’s plot to overthrow the Galactic Empire. — Aurora Amidon

Where to Stream: Disney+

Yellowstone

Luke Grimes and Kevin Costner in “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)

It’s the most popular show on cable for a reason — Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” is thrilling, addictive television starring Kevin Coster as John Dutton, the patriarch of a Montana crime family. Landholders to an enormous prized ranch, the Duttons defend their land through any and all means necessary; from corporations, investors, the local Broken Rock Indian Reservation that seeks to reclaim the land, and anyone else who dares to dream of infringing on their property. It’s “Sons of Anarchy” meets “Succession” through a neo-western lens. Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler are particularly unforgettable. And once you finish binging “Yellowstone,” you’ve got the spinoffs “1883” and “1923” to binge-watch, too. — Haleigh Foutch

Where to Stream: Peacock

Ted Lasso

Apple TV

After it premiered in 2020, it was hard to go anywhere without hearing someone talk about “Ted Lasso.” The show, which stars Jason Sudeikis as a college football coach who is thrown into the deep end when recruited to coach pro soccer, garnered a ton of praise upon its release, and went on to become the most-nominated first-season of a comedy show in the history of the Emmy Awards. So whether you are looking to binge-watch a big-hearted underdog tale with heaps of laughs, or you simply want to see what all the fuss is about, head over to Apple TV now to stream the complete series. – Aurora Amidon

Where to Stream: Apple TV

Bridgerton

Jonathan Bailey as Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in “Bridgerton” Season 2 (Netflix)

In 2020, period drama “Bridgerton” took the world by storm, and by its second season, it was the most-watched English-language TV show on Netflix. The series takes place in the early 1800s, and follows an upper-class British family called the Bridgertons. Both of its seasons boast epic familial drama, mega-steamy love stories and stunning plots and costumes, all of which make it one of the most binge-worthy shows on Netflix. It’s just a bonus that everyone in the cast is really, really good-looking. – Aurora Amidon

Where to Stream: Netflix

Arrested Development

David Cross and Jason Bateman in ‘Arrested Development’ (Fox)

One of the most popular American sitcoms out there, “Arrested Development” follows the Bluths: a family who lost all their wealth. Most of us can attest to the fact that the majority of families are majorly dysfunctional – and “Arrested Development” dials this notion up to a ten. The show is full of conflict, drama and laugh-out-loud humor, all of which is delivered by stellar comedic actors like Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Michael Cera, David Cross and Jessica Walter. – Aurora Amidon

Where to Stream: Netflix

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

20th Century Fox TV

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” is a GOAT-tier binge-worthy show, as evidenced by the chokehold it still has on pop culture more than 25 years later. Sarah Michelle Gellar stars as the title hero, the teen-dream chosen one, who hunts vampires, demons and all the other ghoulies that go bump in the night. Over seven seasons, “Buffy” remained ever-evolving and pioneering, merging inventing new monster-of-the-week thrills with addictive serialized storytelling. “Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s” grip remains as supernaturally strong as ever, from the endlessly quotable one-liners to the unforgettable doomed love stories and excellent ensemble, making it one of the absolute best shows to binge-watch — and one of the best shows in TV history. — Haleigh Foutch

Where to Stream: Hulu

WandaVision

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in “WandaVision” (Marvel Studios)

The 2021 show “WandaVision” marked an exciting television milestone: it was the first-ever TV series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It features beloved Marvel Comics characters Wanda Maximoff and Vision as they lead a quiet life in the suburbs that is quickly permeated by strange outside forces. Not only is “WandaVision” a fiercely original take on superhero tropes, but it also works as a tender love story and a bingeable drama. It also lit the torch for other great MCU shows, including “Loki,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” and “What If…?,” all of which are currently available to stream on Disney+. – Aurora Amidon

Where to Stream: Disney+

Severance

Severance – Cinematography

One of the best breakout TV shows of 2022, “Severance” boasts a bold, original premise. The series takes place in a world where characters can undergo an operation that severs their work memories from their personal ones, which, of course, eventually comes with its fair share of shadiness. Before long, the show spirals into a full-blown conspiracy/thriller that you will be so desperate to get to the bottom of that it’ll be virtually impossible not to watch the whole first season in one sitting. And if the ending of Season 1 doesn’t have you completely satisfied, not to worry, Season 2 is streaming now too, with a third season on the way. – Aurora Amidon

Where to Stream: Apple TV

The Good Place

NBC

Without a doubt one of the most bingeable shows out there, NBC’s “The Good Place“ is completely riveting from its very first episode, which sees protagonist Eleanor (Kristen Bell) landing in Heaven, AKA “The Good Place,” only to realize that someone made a mistake putting her there given that she’s actually a pretty terrible person. From this point onward, the show is filled to the brim with shocking twists and turns, hilarious moments and remarkably compelling characters, including philosophy professor Chidi (William Jackson Harper), posh British model Tahani (Jameela Jamil) and unfiltered AI chaperone Janet (D’Arcy Carden). All four seasons of the show are equally addicting and completely impossible to peel your eyes away from, as it’s always a challenge to guess where the story is headed next. – Aurora Amidon

Where to Stream: Prime Video and Peacock

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Amazon Prime Video

If you’re looking for the perfect blend of period piece and raging comedy, Amazon Prime’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has you covered. Created by “Gilmore Girls’” Amy Sherman-Palladino, the show premiered in 2017 and was instantly met with rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. The show follows a Manhattan-based 1950s Jewish-American housewife named Miriam (Rachel Brosnahan) who accidentally becomes one of the city’s leading stand-up comics. All five seasons of the show are equally hilarious and full of heart and are tied impeccably together by a tour-de-force performance from Brosnahan. – Aurora Amidon

Where to Stream: Prime Video

Friday Night Lights

NBC

Who knew that a show about a Texas high school football team would go on to become one of the most beloved series of all time? Over five seasons, “Friday Night Lights” looks at the lives and loves of the residents of Dillon, Texas, a town completely overrun by high school football. But you do not have to be a football fan to love “Friday Night Lights.” I repeat: you do not have to be a football fan to love “Friday Night Lights.” Indeed, the show has something for everyone: from swoon-worthy football players, (I’m looking at you, Tim Riggins), to roller coaster romances and heartwarming friendships, it’s virtually impossible not to get completely swept up in Dillon’s charm. Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose. – Aurora Amidon

Where to Stream: Prime Video

The Office (US)

NBC

You didn’t really think we’d compile a list of the most binge-worthy TV shows without including the US version of The Office, did you? For those of you who have somehow have made it this far without seeing an episode of the series, it is a mockumentary-style look at a Scranton, PA-based paper company called Dunder Mifflin, led by the world’s cringiest boss, Michael Scott (Steve Carell). The show boasts 201 hilarious episodes, with a cast of characters that it’s impossible not to fall in love with. If you’ve never given it a watch, (or even if you have), head over to Peacock and start your binge ASAP. – Aurora Amidon

Where to Stream: Peacock

Stranger Things

Netflix

It’s hard to think of a show that has received more hype in the past decade than Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” It is a creative, adrenaline-pumping ‘80s throwback with easily lovable characters and twists at every turn. So what are you waiting for? Go binge all five seasons now. – Aurora Amidon

Where to Stream: Netflix

New Girl

“New Girl” (FOX)

An easy pick for one of the most laid-back binge-watches, “New Girl” is a top-shelf sitcom with a cast full of comedic scene-stealers, including Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone. Laugh-out-loud funny, with unforgettable characters, cracking ensemble chemistry and one or two of the greatest TV romances. It’s one of those comfort shows that feels warm and warn-in, like a night in on the couch in your coziest sweatpants, surrounded by friends. Sure, there may be a rough patch or two throughout the seven seasons, but part of the joy of binge-watching “New Girl” is seeing how they right the ship, and ultimately, sail off in the final season with some of the series’ best moments. — Haleigh Foutch

Where to Stream: Hulu and Peacock

Downton Abbey

One of the most popular period dramas out there, “Downton Abbey” is set in England in the early 1900s and looks at the lives of an aristocratic family and their servants. Like any good period piece, the show is ripe with steamy romance, betrayal and epic familial spats. It’s an added bonus that it also boasts magnificent post-Edwardian sets (those chandeliers though!) and equally dazzling costumes (can we bring back those floppy sun hats already?). So if you’re looking to sink your teeth into one of the juiciest period dramas that TV has to offer, start binging all six seasons. – Aurora Amidon

Where to Stream: Prime Video, Peacock and BritBox

Frasier

NBC

Premiering in 1993 and running for a total of 11 seasons, “Frasier” is a stone-cold classic. The “Cheers” spin-off sitcom follows Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer), a psychiatrist who returns to his hometown of Seattle to become a radio show host. There, he reconnects with his roots, and is met with plenty of life lessons and laughs along the way. Not only is “Frasier” a hilarious, binge-worthy romp, but it also saw a ton of critical acclaim. The series snatched up a whopping total of thirty-seven Emmy Awards, which was a record for scripted series at the time. If you’ve already seen “Frasier,” there’s never a bad time to head over to revisit your favorite psychiatrist; and if you haven’t, do yourself a favor and see what all the fuss is about! – Aurora Amidon

Where to Stream: Prime Video, Paramount+, Hulu and Roku

Dead to Me

Saeed Adyani / Netflix

It is no secret that Netflix pretty consistently churns out highly binge-worthy shows and original series. From “Stranger Things”, to the adrenaline-pinching “Ozark” and the beloved ensemble show “Orange Is the New Black,” there are almost too many to count. One of the most addicting shows that the streamer has to offer is “Dead to Me,” which follows two women who meet in a grieving support group, and from there get involved in an unexpected world of crime and conspiracy. All three seasons are stuffed with unexpected twists and turns, and almost every episode ends on a cliffhanger, making it pretty much impossible to avoid binge-watching. – Aurora Amidon

Where to Stream: Netflix

Parks and Recreation

Aziz Ansari, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler in ‘Parks and Recreation’ (NBC)

If you’re a fan of “The Office,” run – don’t walk – to Peacock and get started on your 7-season “Parks and Recreation” binge today. One of the greatest entries into the cringe-comedy-sitcom genre, the show follows the Parks department in a small town in Indiana. Perhaps the best thing about the show is its all-star cast, which has to be one of the greatest of all time. Some of the main actors include Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Paul Schneider, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott and Rob Lowe. Come on – can you really top that? – Aurora Amidon

Where to Stream: Peacock

Breaking Bad

“Breaking Bad” (AMC/Sony)

Often referred to as one of the best TV shows of all time, Vince Gilligan’s “Breaking Bad” premiered in 2013 and has since become a cult classic. The series follows a high school chemistry teacher named Walter White (Bryan Cranston) who, following a lung cancer diagnosis, decides to use his advanced chemistry skills to cook prime quality crystal meth so he can leave his family enough money after his death. Soon enough, Walter’s master plan spirals out of control and he sees himself in the midst of Albuquerque, New Mexico’s dangerous drug scene. Not only does “Breaking Bad” boast a superb high-concept premise, but it also remains consistently engaging and suspenseful throughout all five seasons, with cliffhangers that will leave you on the edge of your seat even on a second watch. – Aurora Amidon

Where to Stream: Netflix

Manifest

Netflix

One of the lesser-known additions to this list, “Manifest” is one of the most binge-worthy hidden(ish) gems out there. The show starts with passengers landing from a seemingly short flight only to discover that they have somehow been missing and presumed dead for over five years. If that wild premise isn’t enough to hook you, rest assured that all four seasons of the show are wildly entertaining and perplexing, and are guaranteed to keep you guessing until the very end. Let the mystery begin. – Aurora Amidon

Where to Stream: Netflix

The Great British Bake Off

Netflix

Perhaps the most wholesome show that this list has to offer, “The Great British Bake Off” is a reality cooking competition that sees amateur bakers competing in front of seasoned judges. Not only is it always fun to watch people battle for a prize, but the food on this show always looks utterly delicious, and everyone is so sweet to each other that it’s difficult to feast on any of the episodes without a smile on your face. The show has 13 seasons currently available on Netflix, with each tastier than the last. – Aurora Amidon

Where to Stream: Netflix

Freaks and Geeks

NBCU

Talk about a classic! Binge-watching “Freaks and Geeks” is bound to hit any viewer with a serious dosage of nostalgia. The 1999 show, which takes place in a high school in the early 1980s, centers around a group of wacky teens. Not only is it a fun throwback drama, it also offers the unique opportunity to look at some of Hollywood’s biggest stars back in the early days of their careers, including Linda Cardellini, James Franco, Seth Rogen, Jason Segel and Busy Phillipps. – Aurora Amidon

Where to Stream: Prime Video, Paramount+ and Kanopy

Grey’s Anatomy

Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in “Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)

Without a doubt one of the most prolific TV shows out there, “Grey’s Anatomy” premiered back in 2005 and has been running for a total of 19 seasons – and it doesn’t show signs of slowing down anytime soon! The show follows Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), a surgeon who makes her way through an internship, residency and eventual full-time position at Seattle Grace Hospital. Along the way, she has some pretty epic romances and friendships, and faces a great deal of trauma (including but not limited to: plane crashes, bomb scares and vengeful gunmen). So whether you’re in it for the action, the romance, or the medicine, “Grey’s” has something for everyone. Start your binge ASAP. – Aurora Amidon

Where to Stream: Netflix and Hulu

Schitt’s Creek

Schitt’s Creek

Given that it is helmed by “American Pie’s” Eugene Levy and his son, Dan, it’s no surprise that “Schitt’s Creek” is an absolute barrel of laughs. The show follows a wealthy family who, after being found guilty of embezzling money, lose their fortune and are forced to turn to their one asset: a small town called Schitt’s Creek that they bought as a joke. Now streaming on Hulu and Freevee, the six-season show sees the family members adjusting to their new life, with hilarity naturally ensuing at every corner. – Aurora Amidon

Where to Stream: Hulu and Fubo

Better Call Saul

Bob Odenkirk in “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

It’s hard to think of a better spin-off show than “Better Call Saul,” a series based on “Breaking Bad’s” kooky criminal lawyer, Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk). The six-season show chronicles how Saul got involved in the brutal meth world of “Breaking Bad,” and is both harrowing and surprisingly funny. Not only was “Saul” very well-received, but some also deem it superior to its predecessor. Head over to Netflix now to see for yourself. – Aurora Amidon

Where to Stream: Netflix