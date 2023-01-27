The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has launched an investigation into the Oscar campaign process after Andrea Riseborough scored a surprise nod for “To Leslie” on Tuesday.

Riseborough’s Best Lead Actress nomination resulted from a last-minute grassroots campaign consisting of A-listers like Gwyneth Paltrow, Edward Norton and Kate Winslet signal boosting the performance on social media. Critics have noted that Riseborough was able to secure a nomination without studio backing while actresses of color, such as “Till”s Danielle Deadwyler or “The Woman King”s Viola Davis were shut out.

“We are conducting a review of the campaign procedures around this year’s nominees, to ensure that no guidelines were violated, and to inform us whether changes to the guidelines may be needed in a new era of social media and digital communication,” the Academy wrote in a statement shared with TheWrap.

Though it did not name Riseborough, the statement referenced its support for “genuine grassroots campaigns for outstanding performances” while emphasizing its commitment to a “fair,” “ethical” and “inclusive” awards process.

Read the full statement below:

It is the Academy's goal to ensure that the Awards competition is conducted in a fair and ethical manner, and we are committed to ensuring an inclusive awards process.

We have confidence in the integrity of our nomination and voting procedures, and support genuine grassroots campaigns for outstanding performances.

