SAG Awards Red Carpet: See the Star-Studded Arrivals (Updating Live)

This year’s telecast airs live on Netflix

Awards season is officially in full swing, and this week, it’s time for the Screen Actors Guild awards. And, as always, the actors are going all out for the show.

Recognizing projects and stars from both television and film, the 2024 SAG Awards will see a wide range of stars hit the red carpet, from Margot Robbie and the “Barbie” crew — the film picked up four nominations on the night, tying for the most with “Oppenheimer” — to cast members from “Succession,” “The Bear,” “The Last of Us” and more.

Saturday night marks the 30th awards ceremony held by the guild, a momentous occasion particularly following last year’s strike, but also marked a first for the show, as it streams on Netflix instead of on broadcast television.

Heading into the show, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” led the film nominations, and “Succession” led the TV pack with five nominations, three of the five slots being in the lead actor category (though Jeremy Strong was not recognized). Coming in behind “Succession” was a tie between “The Bear,” “The Last of Us” and “Ted Lasso,” each notching four nominations.

The ceremony also reeled in some beloved presenters, including Idris Elba to kick off the show, and “The Morning Show” star Jennifer Aniston to present the 59th SAG Life Achievement Award to the legendary Barbra Streisand. As an added bonus, fans were treated to a reunion of “The Devil Wears Prada,” with star Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep coming together onstage to present as well.

You can check out some of the biggest and best red carpet looks from the SAG Awards below. We’ll be updating as more arrivals take place.

Jennifer Aniston attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston

Selena Gomez attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez

Margot Robbie attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Margot Robbie

Lily Gladstone attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Lily Gladstone

Da'Vine Joy Randolph attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Emily Blunt attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Emily Blunt

Bradley Cooper attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Bradley Cooper

Anne Hathaway attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway

Emma Stone attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Emma Stone

Quinta Brunson attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson

Jessica Chastain attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain

Ayo Edebiri attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri

Reese Witherspoon attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Reese Witherspoon

Brie Larson attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Brie Larson

America Ferrera attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

America Ferrera

Pedro Pascal attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Pedro Pascal

Carey Mulligan attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Carey Mulligan

Jeremy Allen White attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jeremy Allen White

Meryl Streep attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Meryl Streep

Sterling K. Brown attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sterling K. Brown

Hannah Waddingham attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Hannah Waddingham

Jason Sudeikis attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jason Sudeikis

Halle Bailey attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Halle Bailey

Billie Eilish attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Billie Eilish

Penelope Cruz attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Penelope Cruz

Taraji P. Henson attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Taraji P. Henson

(L-R) Alexandra Hedison and Jodie Foster attend the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(L-R) Alexandra Hedison and Jodie Foster

Matthew Macfadyen attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Matthew Macfadyen

Issa Rae attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Issa Rae

Bel Powley attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Bel Powley

Alexander Skarsgård attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Alexander Skarsgård

Brendan Fraser attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Brendan Fraser

Ali Wong attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ali Wong

Jeffrey Wright attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jeffrey Wright

(L-R) Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts attend the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(L-R) Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts

Melissa McCarthy attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Melissa McCarthy

Cillian Murphy attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Cillian Murphy

Elizabeth Debicki attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Elizabeth Debicki

Colman Domingo attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Colman Domingo

Paul Giamatti attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Paul Giamatti

Danielle Brooks attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Danielle Brooks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Rachel Brosnahan attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Rachel Brosnahan

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Tracee Ellis Ross

Phil Dunster attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Phil Dunster

Joey King attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Joey King

Laverne Cox attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Laverne Cox

Loni Love attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Loni Love

Chris Perfetti attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Chris Perfetti

Taylor Zakhar Perez attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Audra Mcdonald attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Audra McDonald

Zuri Hall attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Zuri Hall

Alok Vaid-Menon attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Alok Vaid-Menon

Kat Graham attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kat Graham

(L-R) Troy Kotsur and Deanne Bray attend the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Troy Kotsur and Deanne Bray

Billy Harris attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Billy Harris

Blitz Bazawule attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Blitz Bazawule

Alan Ruck attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Alan Ruck

Liza Colón-Zayas attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Liza Colón-Zayas

Sherry Cola attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sherry Cola

Leighton Meester attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Leighton Meester

Taissa Farmiga attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Taissa Farmiga

Mark Duplass attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Mark Duplass

Auli'i Cravalho attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Auli’i Cravalho

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kathryn Hahn

Cara Jade Myers attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Cara Jade Myers

Ariana Greenblatt attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ariana Greenblatt

Glen Powell attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Glen Powell

Maddie Ziegler attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Maddie Ziegler

Brett Goldstein attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Brett Goldstein

Alex Borstein attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Alex Borstein

Fran Drescher, President of SAG-AFTRA, attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Fran Drescher

Rebecca Hall attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Rebecca Hall

Juno Temple attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Juno Temple

Lisa Ann Walter attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Lisa Ann Walter

Greta Lee attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Greta Lee

Tyler James Williams attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Tyler James Williams

Kenneth Branagh attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kenneth Branagh

Oliver Platt attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Oliver Platt

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Uzo Aduba attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Uzo Aduba

OWAV-Baz-Halpin
