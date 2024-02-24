Awards season is officially in full swing, and this week, it’s time for the Screen Actors Guild awards. And, as always, the actors are going all out for the show.
Recognizing projects and stars from both television and film, the 2024 SAG Awards will see a wide range of stars hit the red carpet, from Margot Robbie and the “Barbie” crew — the film picked up four nominations on the night, tying for the most with “Oppenheimer” — to cast members from “Succession,” “The Bear,” “The Last of Us” and more.
Saturday night marks the 30th awards ceremony held by the guild, a momentous occasion particularly following last year’s strike, but also marked a first for the show, as it streams on Netflix instead of on broadcast television.
Heading into the show, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” led the film nominations, and “Succession” led the TV pack with five nominations, three of the five slots being in the lead actor category (though Jeremy Strong was not recognized). Coming in behind “Succession” was a tie between “The Bear,” “The Last of Us” and “Ted Lasso,” each notching four nominations.
The ceremony also reeled in some beloved presenters, including Idris Elba to kick off the show, and “The Morning Show” star Jennifer Aniston to present the 59th SAG Life Achievement Award to the legendary Barbra Streisand. As an added bonus, fans were treated to a reunion of “The Devil Wears Prada,” with star Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep coming together onstage to present as well.
You can check out some of the biggest and best red carpet looks from the SAG Awards below. We’ll be updating as more arrivals take place.
Jennifer Aniston
Selena Gomez
Margot Robbie
Lily Gladstone
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Emily Blunt
Bradley Cooper
Anne Hathaway
Emma Stone
Quinta Brunson
Jessica Chastain
Ayo Edebiri
Reese Witherspoon
Brie Larson
America Ferrera
Pedro Pascal
Carey Mulligan
Jeremy Allen White
Meryl Streep
Sterling K. Brown
Hannah Waddingham
Jason Sudeikis
Halle Bailey
Billie Eilish
Penelope Cruz
Taraji P. Henson
(L-R) Alexandra Hedison and Jodie Foster
Matthew Macfadyen
Issa Rae
Bel Powley
Alexander Skarsgård
Brendan Fraser
Ali Wong
Jeffrey Wright
(L-R) Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts
Melissa McCarthy
Cillian Murphy
Elizabeth Debicki
Colman Domingo
Paul Giamatti
Danielle Brooks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Rachel Brosnahan
Tracee Ellis Ross
Phil Dunster
Joey King
Laverne Cox
Loni Love
Chris Perfetti
Taylor Zakhar Perez
Audra McDonald
Zuri Hall
Alok Vaid-Menon
Kat Graham
Troy Kotsur and Deanne Bray
Billy Harris
Blitz Bazawule
Alan Ruck
Liza Colón-Zayas
Sherry Cola
Leighton Meester
Taissa Farmiga
Mark Duplass
Auli’i Cravalho
Kathryn Hahn
Cara Jade Myers
Ariana Greenblatt
Glen Powell
Maddie Ziegler
Brett Goldstein
Alex Borstein
Fran Drescher
Rebecca Hall
Juno Temple
Lisa Ann Walter
Greta Lee
Tyler James Williams
Kenneth Branagh
Oliver Platt
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Uzo Aduba
