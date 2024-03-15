“Ted Lasso,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Yellowjackets” and “Bottoms” were among the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards’ list of winners.

On Thursday, TV personality and comedian Wayne Brady hosted the awards show for LGBTQ-friendly media, complete with performances from Chlöe and Kate Hudson debuting their songs “FYS” and “Talk About Love,” respectively.

Talk show icon Oprah Winfrey received the Vanguard Award, while Emmy-winning actress Niecy Nash-Betts was honored with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award for her work toward eliminating homophobia.

As far as the other winners go, the list included “Ted Lasso,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Bottoms,” “Yellowjackets” and many more. Singer-songwriter Reneé Rapp was given the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Music Artist, presented by Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong.

Check out the full list of 2024 winners and presenters, below.

“Fellow Travelers” received the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, presented by Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

“Ted Lasso” received the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Comedy Series, presented by Alexandra Shipp and Sydney Sweeney

“Monica” received the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Film – Limited Theatrical Release, presented by Scott Evans

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” received the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Reality Competition Program, presented by Meredith Marks and Heather DuBrow

“Yellowjackets” received the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Drama Series, presented by Chrishell Stause and G Flip

Reneé Rapp received the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Music Artist, presented by Billie Joe Armstrong

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist: David Archuleta (Archie Music)

Outstanding Film — Wide Theatrical Release: “Bottoms” (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Outstanding Children’s Programming: “Ada Twist: Scientist” (Netflix)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming or Film – Animated: “Hailey’s On It!” (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: Out

Outstanding Video Game: Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Outstanding Comic Book: “Star Wars: Doctor Aphra (Marvel Comics)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology: Four Color Heroes (Fanbase Press)

Spanish Language – Outstanding Scriptd Television Series: “La Noches De Tefia” (Atresplayer)

Spanish Language – Outstanding TV Journalism: “Adolescentes trans relatan su experiencia” Noticiero Telemundo (Telemundo)

Recipients of Special Recognition awards were “The Dads” (Netflix), “Love in Gravity,” “Relighting Candles” (Hulu), “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” (AMC Theaters), “The Tennessee Holler,” “Yes I Am: The Ric Weiland Story,” “Drag Latina” (Revry/LATV), “Enamorándonos” (UniMás), “El Sabor de la Navidad” and “Wendy Perdida Pero Famosa” (Vix).

The GLAAD Media Awards were executive produced by GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, alongside Rich Ferraro and Anthony Allen Ramos. GLAAD’s Toni Morrison served as supervising producer and Jose Useche was a producer. Wendy Shanker was the event’s head writer. The Los Angeles ceremony was produced in partnership with STAMP Event Co.

The New York ceremony announcing the rest of this year’s winners will take place on May 11.