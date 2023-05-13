The second and final batch of 2023 GLAAD Media Awards winners were announced on Saturday in New York City, with “Fire Island” and “Anything’s Possible” tying for Oustanding Film – Streaming/TV while Netflix’s “Heartstopper” won Outstanding Kids and Family Programming (Live-Action).

Outstanding Broadway Production went to “A Strange Loop,” while “The Problem With Jon Stewart” won Variety or Talk Show Episode. HBO’s “We’re Here” won Reality Series.

Maren Morris won the Excellence in Media award and in her speech, took a shot at Tucker Carlson who had mocked the singer-songwriter for standing up to transphobia.

“Maybe I felt a little badass taking Tucker Carlson’s calling me a lunatic for standing up to transphobia [and] turning it into a t-shirt and raising $150,000 for LGBTQ+ charities. That made me feel a little cool, but I don’t wanna gloat. I would never insult the recently unemployed.”

.@MarenMorris has a thing or two to say about Tucker Carlson’s attacks on her. #GLAADawards pic.twitter.com/0B0u9sCAZ3 — GLAAD (@glaad) May 14, 2023

“What We Do in the Shadows” star Harvey Guillen hosted the event, which honors those in the media who have shown exemplary achievements for fair, accurate, and inclusive representation of the LGBTQ community and the issues that affect our lives.

Outstanding Film – Streaming/TV

“Fire Island” (Hulu) and “Anything’s Possible” (Prime Video)

Outstanding Reality Series

“We’re Here” (HBO)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

“The Problem With Jon Stewart” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia

“Logo’s Trans Youth Town Hall” (Logo)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming- Live Action

“Heartstopper” (Netflix)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming- Animated

“Dead End: Paranormal Park” (Netflix)

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist

Dove Cameron (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Broadway Production

“A Strange Loop”

Outstanding Video Game

“Apex Legends” (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

“HIV in the Deep South” In Real Life (Scripps News)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form

“PRIDE | To Be Seen” Soul of a Nation (ABC)

Outstanding Live TV Journalism – Segment or Special

“The Last Thing Before We Go: Stephanie Ruhle Talks Spirit Day” The 11th Hour (MSNBC)

Outstanding Print Article

“Pediatricians Who Serve Trans Youth Face Increasing Harassment. Lifesaving Care Could Be on the Line” by Madeleine Carlisle (Time)

Outstanding Online Journalism Article

“Alabama Is Trying to Raise the Legal Driving Age for Trans People to 19” by Nico Lang (TheDailyBeast.com)

Outstanding Blog

Mombian

Outstanding Podcast

TransLash Podcast With Imara Jones (TransLash Media) and Sibling Rivalry (Studio71) (Tie)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism Article

“Proyectos de ley anti LGBTQ+ en Florida son una ‘licencia para discriminar’ y reviven el dolor de Pulse, dicen grupos locales” por Jennifer A. Marcial Ocasio (OrlandoSentinel.com)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia

“Las abuelas trans buscan dignificar su vejez” por Liliana

And here are the previously announced winners from the Los Angeles ceremony in March.

Outstanding New TV Series

“A League of Their Own” (Prime Video)

Outstanding Drama Series

“9-1-1: Lone Star” (Fox)

Outstanding Comedy Series

“What We Do in The Shadows” (FX)

Outstanding Film – Wide Release

“Bros” (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Documentary

“Framing Agnes” (Kino Lorber)

Outstanding Film – Limited Release

“The Inspection” (A24)

Outstanding Music Artist

Fletcher, “Girl of My Dreams” (Capitol Records)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

“The White Lotus” (HBOMax)

Outstanding Comic Book

“Poison Ivy” by G. Willow Wilson, Marcio Takara, Atagun Ilhan, Brian Level, Stefano Gaudiano, Jay Leisten, Arif Prianto, Ivan Plascencia, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (DC Comics)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology

“Young Men in Love” (A Wave Blue World)

Outstanding Children’s Programming

“‘Adoptasaurus Rex’ Dino Ranch” (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

The Advocate

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series

“Los Espookys” (HBO)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism

“Vico Ortiz Primer Impacto” (Univision)

Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Media

Los Angeles Blade and Washington Blade

Special Recognition

Alejandra Caraballo

Special Recognition

Drag Story Hour

Special Recognition

“Rothaniel” (HBO)

Special Recognition

#Letters4TransKids

Special Recognition

The Lesbian Bar Project

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language)

“En Sus Palabras” (Univision)