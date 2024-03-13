“Station 19” is getting a dragtastic visitor in Season 7. The “Grey’s Anatomy” spin-off series will welcome “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 13 winner Symone as a guest star for its March 28 episode, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The drag queen and actor will play Mary Mint (AKA Merriment), described as the “Queen of Fabruary,” Seattle’s Winter Pride parade celebrating legalized same sex marriage in Washington. “Mary is the embodiment of joyful perseverance and grace honoring those who paved the way,” according to a character description provided by ABC.

The episode, titled “True Colors,” follows as the Station 19 crew attends the winter Pride parade where Maya (Danielle Savre) reunites with someone from her past. The logline also teases that “Carina (Stefania Spampinato) looks to Bailey (“Grey’s Anatomy” star Chandra Wilson) for support, while Travis (Jay Hayden) and Eli (Rob Heaps) arrive at a crossroads.”

Get a first look at Symone’s debut below:

Symone in “Station 19.” (Disney/James Clark)

A recent trailer for the seventh and final season of “Station 19” previewed the eventful parade, with a scene that teased newly promoted captain Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) butting heads with protesters standing against the LGBTQ+ celebration.

Symone rose to fame after winning Season 13 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Since then, she starred in Universal’s “Bros” and was featured in Hillary Clinton’s Apple TV+ documentary series, “Gutsy.” Offscreen, Symone appeared in the covers of Interview, Billboard, Paper, Out and more, and starred as the face of Moschino’s Fall 2021 campaign.

“Station 19” stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason Winston George, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Danielle Savre, Jay Hayden, Boris Kodjoe, Stefania Spampinato, Carlos Miranda, Josh Randall and Merle Dandridge. Peter Paige and Zoanne Clack serve as showrunners for the seventh and final season following longtime executive producer Krista Vernoff’s exit at the end of Season 6.

“Station 19” Season 7 premieres Thursday, March 14, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Episodes stream the day after premiere on Hulu.