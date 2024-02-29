“Station 19” will kick off its final season with some major drama. Months after the Season 6 finale left fans with big questions, and one major character’s life in the balance, the first trailer for Season 7 of the firefighter-centered “Grey’s Anatomy” spin-off series brought some hints at what comes next. It also gave a first look at Andy Herrera’s (Jaina Lee Ortiz) tense first day as captain of the titular team.

The trailer previews as Andy reflects on her six-season journey hoping to become captain of 19, before a new member of the squad jinxes one of her first days as captain when she says it’s looking like a “quiet” day. From there, glimpses of various catastrophes tease the drama ahead for the firefighters.

“It’s not enough to be strong, you have to be tough,” Maya (Danielle Savre) tells Andy in the clip.

The clip also brings back the moment that Jack (Grey Damon) collapsed during the final moments of the Season 6 finale, leaving his fate in limbo until the show’s return. Fans also got a tease of Andy seemingly confronting a masked protester during a LGBTQ+ Pride parade, that ends in tension after Ben Warren (Jason Winston George) intervenes.

“Hell of a first day in the field, huh?” Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) ominously tells a teary-eyed Andy at the end of the clip.

Watch the trailer for the new season above.

The logline for the Season 7 premiere reads: “Andy steps into the station’s captaincy as Jack’s life hangs in the balance. The team is called to a hostage situation. Natasha fights for her career, and Maya and Carina make a choice.”

The Season 6 finale followed as the team triaged some of their own friends and family after a tragic accident during a firefighter ball where most of the team was in attendance. The team will continue to deal with the aftermath of the tragic finale upon its return for a 10-episode final season. The show is also expected to return to

“Station 19” Season 7 premieres Thursday, March 14, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Episodes stream the day after premiere on Hulu.