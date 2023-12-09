‘Station 19’ to End After 7 Seasons on ABC

ABC is bidding farewell to “Station 19” after seven seasons, an ABC spokesperson told TheWrap.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” spin-off about the work and lives of the firefighters of the titular Seattle fire staton will wrap up in 2024, with the Season 7 premiering Thursday, March 14. As previously reported, broadcast networks are aiming for seasons of their shows to range between 10-13 episodes.

“For seven seasons ‘Station 19’ has been a highlight of the ABC lineup thanks to Shonda and Betsy’s incredible vision, beloved characters and compelling storytelling,” Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich said in a statement. “With Zoanne and Peter at the helm of the upcoming farewell season, we have so much to look forward to, most notably the celebration of the show’s milestone 100th episode.”

The series, starring Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jason Winston George, will celebrate its 100th episode this season. The series has been celebrated its boundary-pushing storytelling and depiction of firefighters and first responders both in regular times and in the COVID era. The show recently received a Sentinel Award from Hollywood, Health & Society for its portrayal of systemic racism in Season 6.

The final season will be helmed by co-showrunners Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige following the exit of Krista Vernoff, who also stepped away from running “Grey’s” last season. The series will also move from its traditional 8 p.m. timeslot to 10 p.m., following “Grey’s,” as “9-1-1” moves into the 8 p.m. slot following it’s move from Fox.

Members of the “Station 19” cast have been celebrating the show’s return to production on social media. Fan-favorite recurring star Lachlan Buchanan, who’s played Emmet Dixon on the series since Season 3, recently teased his return for Season 7 on his Instagram Stories.

Along with Ortiz and George, “Station 19” stars Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Danielle Savre, Boris Kodjoe, Stefania Spampinato, Carlos Miranda, Josh Randall, Merle Dandridge and Pat Healy.

Deadline first reported the news of the cancellation.