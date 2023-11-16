ABC Sets Post-Strike Return Dates for ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and More

ABC has locked in its 2024 midseason premiere dates for shows including “Abbott Elementary,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and more.

On Jan. 22, Joey Graziadei will begin his journey to find love when “The Bachelor” premieres at 8 p.m. ET, followed by an all-new eight-episode true-crime series of ABC News’ “20/20” at 10 p.m. ET.

On Feb. 7, comedies “The Conners” and “Not Dead Yet” will premiere at 8 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. ET, respectively, followed by a special one-hour premiere of “Abbott Elementary.” Unscripted courtroom comedy “Judge Steve Harvey” will round out the lineup at 10 p.m. ET.

The tw0-hour seventh season premiere of “American Idol” will air on ABC on Feb. 18 from 8-1o p.m. ET, while ABC News’ iconic hidden camera show “What Would You Do?” makes its return to primetime at 1o p.m. ET.

High-stakes dramas “Will Trent,” “The Rookie” and “The Good Doctor” will return with new seasons on Feb. 20 at 8-10 p.m. ET, while the broadcast drama “9-1-1″ premieres March 14 at 8 p.m. ET alongside “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” at 9 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET.

Additional programming to be announced in the coming weeks. The previously announced series pickup “High Potential” will debut during the 2024-2025 broadcast season.