It’s almost that time again for one of the most significant evenings in entertainment: The Oscars. This year’s 96th annual Oscars will be held on March 10 and televised live on ABC. The anticipation is real, but what’s the Oscars without the red carpet?

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch the Oscars red carpet coverage.

When does Oscars red carpet coverage begin?

That depends on where you’re watching. The earliest coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on ABC News Live.

How to watch E!’s Oscars red carpet coverage

E!’s “Brunch at the Oscars” kicks off at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on E! with co-hosts Justin Sylvester, Zanna Roberts Rassi and Nikki Garcia.

E!’s “Live From E!: The Oscars” red carpet show hosted by Laverne Cox will follow at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on E!. Cox will be joined by panelists Roberts Rassi, Zuri Hall, comedian Heather McMahan and designer Christian Siriano to offer commentary

And E!’s Oscars After Party starts at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT and will be capturing Oscar attendees on their way to the Governor’s Ball and Vanity Fair party.

All of E’s coverage will be airing live on E!. There is no streaming option, unless you’re watching with a cable subscription through Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV or another similar service.

How to watch the official Oscars red carpet

There are two scheduled live shows before the Oscars from ABC, where the Oscars will be airing. The pre-show “Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live” coverage will stream on ABC News Live, beginning at 1:00 p.m. EDT/10:00 a.m. “ABC News Live Prime” anchor and “World News Tonight” weekend anchor Linsey Davis and “Good Morning America” weekend co-anchor and “World News Tonight” weekend anchor Whit Johnson will host live from the red carpet at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.

After that, Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough will host the live 30-minute red carpet at 6:30 p.m. EDT/3:30 p.m. PDT before the Oscars ceremony. That will air on ABC.

Are the Oscars streaming?

The 96th annual Oscars are only streaming on services with a live TV component, such as Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV and FuboTV. If you own a Roku streaming device, the channel lets you watch the Oscars live through ABC News. After the show, the Oscars will be available for a limited time on demand through the ABC app to US viewers.

Who is hosting the Oscars?

The notable Jimmy Kimmel will host the 96th Oscars. He has hosted three times before, making this his fourth.

When do the Oscars start?

The Oscars ceremony will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 10, at the new time of 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT. In contrast to previous years, the ceremony is an hour earlier.