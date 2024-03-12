The Green Carpet Fashion Awards Return to LA

The Green Carpet Fashion Awards return to Los Angeles, Frieze LA kicks off at the Getty Villa, ASU FIDM Museum reveals its “Art of Costume Design in Film” exhibit and Burberry pops up at South Coast Plaza.

The Green Carpet Fashion Awards return to Los Angeles

The Green Carpet Fashion Awards (GCFA) returned to Los Angeles Wednesday for its annual ceremony.

Founded by Livia Firth, the GCFA unites the power of fashion and entertainment for positive transformation, championing interconnected cultural change and the inspiring efforts that drive it.

The selection of annual honorees is evaluated according to six cultural archetypes: The Visionary, The Messenger, The Rebel, The Healer, The Sage and The Futurist. Embodying these roles in the sustainable landscape, the GCFA recognize those who offer a new lens on true intersectional transformation while bringing together the next generation of global leaders driving political, social and environmental solutions for a brighter collective future.

This year’s event took place at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood with attendees including cochairs Annie Lennox, Helen Hunt, Zendaya, Quannah Chasinghorse, minister of indigenous people of Brazil Sônia Guajajara, Ugandan climate justice activist Vanessa Nakate and GCFA board members Amber Valletta, Bethann Hardison, Christopher Bevans and Tonne Goodman.

The 2024 GCFA honorees, meanwhile, include former President of Ireland Mary Robinson, labor activist Kalpona Akter of Bangladesh, healer Angaangaq Angakkorsuaq of Greenland, Donatella Versace and John Legend.

A starry crowd including Zendaya, Chrissy Teigen, Law Roach and Michaela Jae Rodriguez turned out to toast the honorees while Jennifer Coolidge and Trudie Styler acted as presenters.

The GCFA made its U.S. debut during Oscars week in Los Angeles in 2023.

Frieze Los Angeles kicks off at the Getty Villa

Frieze Los Angeles kicked off its official launch party on Monday with cohosts Rosetta and Balthazar at the Getty Villa.

The evening saw a high wattage crowd of artists, creatives and designers gather to celebrate the fifth edition of the art festival.

The night began with dancers from the L.A. Dance Project performing an excerpt of “Be Here Now,” as choreographed by Benjamin Millepied in the center of the Villa courtyard.

After Frieze Americas director Christine Messineo and Getty Trust president Katherine E. Fleming greeted the crowd, guests including Gia Coppola, Violet Getty, Harlow Arquette, Alex Prager, Isabelle Albuquerque, Hayden Dunham, Sarah Levine, Katharine Ross and Langley Fox enjoyed cocktails and access to the entire Villa and its galleries.

ASU FIDM Museum reveals its annual “Art of Costume Design in Film” exhibition

ASU FIDM Museum unveiled its Art of Costume Design in Film exhibition for 2024 on Tuesday, showcasing designs from 2023’s best movies through April 20.

The show features costumes from a variety of movies released last year, including all five Academy Award nominees for costume design: “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer,” “Poor Things,” “Napoleon” and “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

“Arizona State University is proud to uphold the tradition of the annual Art of Costume Design in Film exhibition,” ASU president Michael M. Crow said. “The ASU FIDM Museum will continue to serve as an important resource and training ground for fashion designers and costume designers advancing the future of costume design in film.”

Curated by Christina Frank, the collection of more than 50 designs were selected to demonstrate the power of film and design to shift the culture in unprecedented ways and how showcase designers use their knowledge, craftsmanship and creativity to effectively express character through clothing.

The exhibit is on view now until April 20 at ASU FIDM Museum, 919 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90015.

Millie and Beckielou Brown host “The Photosymphony Dinner Series”

Award-winning performance artist Millie Brown (pictured above) and Altra perfumer Beckielou Brown hosted a VIP dinner for Frieze Los Angeles at The Edition West Hollywood on Saturday.

The sisters collaborated for the first time to introduce “The Photosymphony Dinner Series”: a multisensory art installation dinner with plant sounds, tastes and scents. The dinner series was based on Millie’s groundbreaking “Photosymphony: A Live Plant Orchestra,” which debuted in Jackson Hole, Wyoming in 2018.

Guests dined amongst a plant-filled table-scape created by the pair that featured a 20-foot installation of rambling grasses, plants and scented florals. Different groups of plants were attached to special sensors that translated their frequencies into a soundscape inspired by the elements of fire, earth, air and water.

As the plant sounds evolved throughout the evening, forming a plant orchestra, waves of ambient scent composed specially for this conceptual art dinner by Beckielou, the founder of British haute perfume house Altra, were also incorporated.

Heightening the sonic experience, musician Wendy Bevan performed an original piece of music composed in response to “Photosymphony.” Guests simultaneously dined on a special plant-based menu by John Fraser of Ardor.

Adidas Basketball launches the Harden Volume 8 sneaker

Adidas Basketball has unveiled the latest addition in the Harden sneaker series, Harden Volume 8. The performance basketball footwear, inspired by James Harden’s style and vision, captures the Los Angeles Clippers superstar’s essence.

The new silhouette pushes the edge of pinnacle performance and elegant style, redefining on and off-court excellence and features a conforming internal cuff, a teardrop EVA cage and a multidirectional “JH” traction grip.

“I want people to recognize my shoes from a mile away,” Harden, who handpicked a few young players to receive player-exclusive Volume 8 colorways, said. OKC Thunder’s Jalen Williams debuted the “JDUB” PEs at the NBA Rising Star Game, with additional player announcements to come.

There is also an accompanying campaign film produced by Kenneth Wynn, released in two chapters and available to view on Adidas’ YouTube channel.

The Harden Volume 8 is available for purchase in an assortment of colorways and retail from $160.

Alexandra Gucci Zarini debuts the inaugural AGCF collection at her new Beverly Hills boutique

California-based Alexandra Gucci Zarini, granddaughter of Aldo Gucci, chairman of the Italian fashion house from 1953 to 1986, has opened her first AGCF boutique in Beverly Hills and launched the inaugural collection.

“I envision AGCF as a house that brings back the sophistication and elegance that my grandfather stood for,” Zarini, who studied fashion at Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles, said. “He was one of the greatest brand builders of all time. To me, he is one of the most influential people in fashion history.”

The first AGCF collection features luxury leather handbags in a range of styles and core colors. Crafted in limited editions, all handbags include a gold oval coin, engraved with a unique first edition serial number.

AGCF’s Heritage Collection of luxury handbags is produced using the finest, sustainably sourced leather and suede from the house’s partner tannery in Florence.

Completing the debut collection is a line of demi-fine jewelry consisting of necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings meticulously crafted from recycled 18K gold, sterling silver, palladium, responsibly lab-grown diamonds, Japanese Akoya pearls, smoky quartz and gray spinel.

Founded as a benefit corporation, the company pledges a percentage of sales and 20% of its profits to support grassroots charitable organizations that align with its mission and values. The range of ethically sourced products, meanwhile, have been carefully created to embody unity, elegance, quality and craftsmanship.

AGCF is open now at 479 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills 90210.

Burberry pops up at South Coast Plaza

Fresh off of chief creative officer Daniel Lee’s critically acclaimed autumn/winter 2024 show at London Fashion Week in February, iconic British fashion brand Burberry has opened a pop-up at South Coast Plaza. The space will showcase a curated selection of new spring styles and signature trench coats, set against a backdrop inspired by Burberry’s heritage of exploration.

Presented in knight blue, the pop-up reimagines the great outdoors with tent-like interiors and camping-style furniture to create an immersive shopping experience. The space is divided into several areas, each displaying various parts of the collection in a visually striking way.

The trench coat takes center stage with a selection of heritage styles and new designs in seasonal checks and prints explored throughout Lee’s Spring 2024 collection. Invented over 100 years ago, the Burberry trench coat is an outdoor heritage staple.

Signature bag lines and Burberry’s wardrobe archetypes will accompany the coat, featuring new takes on British motifs – the rose and iterations of check.

The pop-up will be open until March 14.

Rimowa reveals its newly renovated Beverly Hills store

Luxury German luggage manufacturer Rimowa has unveiled its newly renovated Beverly Hills store on the corner of Wilshire and Rodeo Drive. Originally opened as a pop-up in 2017, the refreshed 1,400-square-foot space has gotten a complete design overhaul.

In addition to showcasing the brand’s latest luggage collections, the store features a new in-house client care counter concept to enhance the after care experience for clients, floor-to-ceiling grooved details using sustainably recycled oak wood and a custom-designed seating area.

An exposed floor-to-ceiling window rotunda showcases a custom illustration by artist Oscar Grønner depicting traveling Angelenos against the backdrop of local palm trees.

Last Wednesday, in celebration of the opening, Rimowa partnered with renowned tattoo artist, Dr. Woo (pictured above) to cohost their opening party during Frieze Los Angeles. The evening included a special DJ performance by Luka Sabbat, one-of-a-kind custom tattoo art pieces and limited edition luggage stickers.

