The Season 2 finale of “Yellowjackets” left us with dropped jaws — and a lot of questions. We still don’t know who “pit girl” is, but we did see how things escalate to the point where the survivors began hunting each other to stay alive.

Although, as creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson told TheWrap before the Season 2 premiere, not every question will be answered. Said Nickerson, when asked if he minded the comparisons to the often frustrating “Lost”: “I don’t always want everything to be answered. Like, I do and I don’t, because so much of what made ‘Lost’ so engrossing was the mystery, not just the mystery of what happened, but the sort of reclamation of the spookiness of being alive. You can’t give all the answers and maintain that spookiness.”

With that in mind, here are some of the most pressing issues that still need to be answered.

Is Natalie really dead?

She was pronounced dead by paramedics, so unless the show’s supernatural elements really kick into overdrive, she is sadly gone. However, we can hope that we’ll see Juliette Lewis reappear like the late Jackie (Ella Purnell), who returned for ghostly, macabre chats with Shauna (Melanie Lynskey).

How will this affect Misty?

As Christina Ricci told TheWrap, she has no idea how the writers (who are currently on strike with the rest of the WGA) will have the often unhinged character deal with such an epic loss. “She’s not OK,” said Ricci.

Lauren Ambrose as Van in “Yellowjackets” (Colin Bentley/ Showtime)

Has Van’s cancer been cured?

As we saw in the Season 2 finale, sacrificing Javi to “the wilderness” seemed to have helped Lottie (Courtney Eaton) recover from the savage beating she took from Shauna (Sophie Nélisse). So has Natalie’s death cured Van (Lauren Ambrose)’s terminal cancer in the present day? Adult Lottie (Simone Kessell) seems to think so. As she told Van, “We gave it what it wanted. It is pleased with us. You’ll see.”

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

How will they survive in the wilderness now that the cabin is gone?

The fur-covered and mask-wearing figures we saw in the first season now make more sense: With no shelter, they’ll have to seriously layer up to survive outside. But what will they eat? With only nine of the original group remaining — we’re notably not including Coach Ben (Steven Krueger), who burned down the cabin — they’ll have to rely even more on the hunting skills of Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) and Travis (Kevin Alves). And, ahem, each other, since we know not everyone makes it back to civilization. From this Season 1 image, it looks like they’ve killed a few raccoons and maybe some deer.

Who is Pit Girl?

We still don’t know that either, although we can obviously rule out Shauna, Tai, Van, Lottie, Misty, Natalie and Travis, who all made it to adulthood. That leaves Gen (Mya Lowe), Mari (Alexa Barajas) and Melissa (Jenna Burgess). And we can also rule out mouse-loving Akilah (Nia Sondaya), who looks nothing like the victim glimpsed in the first season.

Steven Krueger as Ben Scott in ‘Yellowjacket.” (Kailey Schwerman/Showtime)

What will happen to Ben?

What are the odds that Ben, who can only get around on crutches after having his injured leg amputated, will survive on his own? Assuming he does live, he’s surely dead meat if any of the Yellowjackets find him as he tried to burn them alive in the cabin. The other option is that we simply never see him again.

Has the truth about the deaths of Adam and Jessica been sufficiently covered up?

Walter (Elijah Wood) cleverly pinned those murders on Officer Kevyn Tam (Alex Wyndham), who he then killed. He convinced Kevyn’s partner, Matt Saracusa (John Reynolds), to buy his “narrative,” so it may very well be the last we hear about these murders. If the frame falls apart, our money is on the Yellowjackets, as well as Walter and Shauna’s daughter Callie (Sarah Desjardins), to deal with any loose ends.

How long will Lottie be committed and what will happen to her followers while she’s away?

We don’t know the terms of Lottie’s commitment or what will happen to her purple-clad cult. They could disband or carry on without her, possibly under the guidance of Lisa (Nicole Maines). As long as Bruce the goat is in safe hands, we’re good.

Will the rest of the group ever find out that Misty smashed the black box?

As Ricci told TheWrap, the women still don’t know that it was Misty (played as a teen by Samantha Hanratty) who prevented them from being rescued after the crash. She destroyed the plane’s black box and its emergency location transmitter because she didn’t want to give up her newfound status as a much-needed teammate. They were willing to shrug off her killing a nosy reporter and detective and, we assume, forgive her for accidentally murdering Natalie, but if they ever realize that it was her fault that they resorted to murder and cannibalism, it’s not going to be pretty.

When will we get Season 3?

The show’s third season is on hold until the WGA strike is resolved. So right now, there’s no telling when that will be.