Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty, Christina Ricci as Adult Misty
Misty is the Yellowjackets' enthusiastic but unpopular equipment manager, who was often bullied by the players. After the crash, her first aid skills suddenly made her incredibly valuable to the group. After hearing two of the survivors talking about how grateful they are for her, she decided to smash the plane's transponder ensuring that any rescuers would be unable to find them.
Misty took decisive, brutal action when Coach Ben suffered a serious leg injury, chopping off the injured limb below the knee as everyone watched in shock. She made no secret of her crush on Ben, who initially humored her although he is gay. Misty found edible plants for the group, but also poisonous ones. She spitefully put some in Ben's tea since he wasn't returning her affection.
Later, she picked hallucinogenic mushrooms, also intending to give them to Ben, but they were accidentally put in a soup for the "Doomcoming" party. Misty saw the mistake being made, but didn't stop it from happening. Everyone ended up getting high on the mushrooms, except for Jackie, who didn't eat any. Ben finally told Misty he was gay and we don't see him again in Season 1.
Back in civilization, Adult Misty works at a nursing home, where she enjoys being cruel to patients. She's thrilled when the blackmailing scheme puts her back in touch with Natalie, Taissa and Shauna, and keeps trying to do things with them as a group. She thinks of Natalie as her best friend, although Nat barely tolerates her. She uses her "Citizen Detective" skills to help track down Travis and her access to medicine and medical equipment also come in handy.
When reporter Jessica (Rekha Sharma) comes to her house asking her "what really happened" in the wilderness, Misty takes her hostage in her surprisingly well-prepared basement. She finally agrees to let Jessica go, but hands her a cigarette laced with fentanyl. Jessica realizes too late that Misty has given her a fatal dose and collapses behind the wheel.
Her fellow Yellowjackets call on forensic expert Misty again when they have to dispose of Adam's body.
Samantha Hanratty played Holly on the Disney Channel's "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody," and later recurred on CBS military drama "The Unit" and on "Shameless" as the wife of Ethan Cutkosky's character Carl. She also appeared in the "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause," "An American Girl: Chrissa Stands Strong" and the 2019 horror movie "Countdown."
Christina Ricci is beloved for her role as Wednesday Addams in the '90s feature films; She returned to the franchise to play a new character in the 2022 Netflix series. Her many films include "Sleepy Hollow," "Speed Racer," "Casper," "Monster" and "The Ice Storm."