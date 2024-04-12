Brittany Snow Had to Relive Her Experience With Self Harm While Making Her Directorial Debut ‘Parachute’

Facing past trauma can be a scary thought. But Brittany Snow decided to approach it head-on in writing and directing her first feature film “Parachute.” And yes, it did result in a lot of tears on set.

In the latest episode of the “UnWrapped” podcast, the “John Tucker Must Die” actress opened up about how personal “Parachute” was, detailing her experience with an eating disorder, self harm and codependency. And, according to Snow, the most difficult scenes for her to film featured vulnerable moments of the main character Riley, played by Courtney Eaton.

While Snow said Riley’s eating scenes were the hardest to shoot, it was the scenes of Riley circling her body parts in the mirror that had both actresses crying every time.

“It was really hard for me to do, because I was opening myself up for people to realize, ‘Oh, I’ve self-hurt myself in more ways than just telling myself that I suck,’” Snow told TheWrap.

Naturally, mental health was a top priority for the “Pitch Perfect” actress throughout filming. She noted “I wanted to make sure that not only was not the cast and crew triggered in any way, but also anyone watching it.”

Brittany Snow also reveals…

Friends like Dave Batista and Gina Rodriguez signed onto the project for “no money” and “without even reading a script.”

She and her therapist “work a lot with the gray area” and re-parenting.

She has not seen a script for a “John Tucker Must Die” sequel.

About “UnWrapped”

“UnWrapped” is a podcast produced by WrapWomen, dedicated to empowering the next generation of women in media and entertainment. Each episode “unwraps” topics from entertainment news and industry trends to career advice, Hollywood headlines and more.

Special guests include industry leaders, actors, producers and studio execs. The aim of the series is to connect those looking for knowledge and access to those with the knowledge and access, providing the WrapWomen community with tools to succeed in their personal and professional lives.

