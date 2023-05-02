It’s been 15 years since the Writers Guild of America last called for a strike in 2008 and brought with it a period of time that shifted the TV landscape as we knew it. Now, with Hollywood writers striking as of Tuesday in New York and Los Angeles, demanding better residual pay in the streaming age, some of our favorite series are going to be impacted without active writers rooms. In the midst of the picket lines formed outside Warners Bros, Paramount and Netflix, few series will maintain business-as-usual practice, as many projects have gone dark and others fully stopped production.

Here are all the shows that have been hit by the 2023 WGA strike so far. This list will continue to be updated.

Talk Shows and Late Night

While the writers strike ensues, late night talk shows including “The Late Show” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” have gone on hiatus. Similarly, Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” — which was rotating guest hosts — has gone on a break. Talk shows that have completely stopped production are HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher” and “This Week Tonight With John Oliver.”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC) — On hiatus, repeats will be shown

“The Late Show” (CBS) — On hiatus, repeats will be shown

“The Tonight Show” (NBC) — On hiatus, repeats will be shown

“Real Time With Bill Maher” (HBO) — On hiatus

“This Week Tonight” (HBO) — Going on hiatus

“Gutfeld!” (Fox News) — Will continue to broadcast

“Saturday Night Live” — Dark

“The Daily Show” Comedy Central” — On hiatus

Scripted Shows

Just as “Abbot Elementary” was at its highest success coming off a trpophy-filled award season, “Cobra Kai” is at the ends of its journey with its sixth and final season. The writers rooms for both shows have completely closed. Writing for Season 2 of “House of the Dragon” is finished, so production will continue as planned. As for Showtime’s “Yellowjackets,” writers only spent one day in the writers room before the strike broke.

“We hate to strike, but if we must, we strike hard,” Jon Hurwitz wrote on Twitter. “No writers on set. These aren’t fun times, but it’s unfortunately necessary.”

Tuesday night at the 2023 Met Gala, “Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson expressed her support for the writers.

“I’m a member of WGA and support WGA, and them getting — we, us — getting what we need,” Brunson said in an interview with AP.