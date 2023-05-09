Following an accusation that he violated the writers’ strike by continuing to work on “Andor,” showrunner Tony Gilroy said Tuesday that he has actually ceased all non-writing work on the Disney+ “Star Wars” series.

“I discontinued all writing and writing-related work on ‘Andor’ prior to midnight, May 1. After being briefed on the Saturday showrunner meeting, I informed Chris Keyser at the WGA on Sunday morning that I would also be ceasing all non-writing producing functions,” Gilroy told the Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday.

Gilroy’s comments come in response to criticism from writer Abdullah Saeed, who last week accused the “Michael Clayton” screenwriter of scabbing — failing to honor a strike — because he continued to work on “Andor” as showrunner after the writers’ strike began.

Gilroy’s representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap. However, Gilroy was hardly alone. During the strike’s first week, numerous TV showrunners were caught in a tricky dilemma of honoring the strike while also honoring their other job duties. And in fact, Disney and HBO both sent memos demanding that showrunners who are guild members continue showing up for work to fulfill their non-writing job requirements.

But over the weekend, WGA leaders clarified expectations, stating in effect that everything a Writers’ Guild of America member does on on a production is connected to writing in some form. Gilroy says this is why he stopped all other work on “Andor.”

The strike, now in its second week, began May 2 at midnight after the previous contract between WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers expired, and negotiations for a new contract broke down. Writers are demanding not only better compensation, but an end to what they describe as what amounts to a “gig economy” descending on Hollywood.

In particular the guild is calling out streamers for practices such as “mini rooms,” where writers with a TV show pitch are required to assemble an unofficial writers’ room on their own dime, and create an entire season’s worth of scripts before a show has even been greenlit.

AMPTP rejected these proposals unilaterally and didn’t make a counteroffer. The group says guild demands amount to “a one-size-fits-all solution to shows that are unique and different in their approach to creative staffing.”

