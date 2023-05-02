As if they needed further proof that they deserve to be paid better, WGA members striking in Los Angeles and New York City on Tuesday penned witty and convincing signs, many pointing out that without writers, we wouldn’t have any of our favorite movie lines.

One person in New York vowed, “Fair contract or we spoil ‘Succession,'” with a sign you can see at the top of this file, while another WGA member outside of the Disney lot in Burbank, drew a picture of the Soup Nazi from “Seinfield” with the caption, “No scripts for you!”

Others quipped, “Pencils down!” and, “I’d rather be writing your favorite TV show.”

Another zinged Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s decision to shelve the feature film “Batgirl” in order to turn it into a tax write off: “Hey Zaslav, release Batgirl,” read the sign.

Here are some of the best signs we spotted.



It’s about to go down at Disney. pic.twitter.com/OMu6ZHfNEd — Lynette Rice (@Lynetterice) May 2, 2023

WGA Strike 2023, NYC (Lucas Manfredi for TheWrap)

