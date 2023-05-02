Sarah Kobos, a staffer on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” called out the talk show host for not attending a meeting in which his staff and crew were told they won’t be paid after this week.

“@jimmyfallon please support your staff. Had fun bowling with ya last week, but a fun party won’t pay my rent,” Kobos wrote on a retweet of Fallon’s appearance at Monday night’s Met Gala.

Kobos added that the status of the staff and crew was unclear in the meeting Fallon did not attend. She is a non-union worker and not striking.

“At a meeting Jimmy wasn’t even at, we are told NBC decided to stop paying us after this week and end our health insurance after this month if the strike is ongoing,” Kobos also tweeted. They won’t even tell us if we will technically be furloughed. Just active employees who aren’t paid.”

The More Perfect Union Twitter account posted a video, taken by Variety, in which Fallon said “I wouldn’t have a show if it wasn’t for my writers, I support them all the way. They gotta have a fair contract and they’ve got a lot of stuff to iron out. Hopefully they get it done.”

Fallon, who is in the Writers Guild, said that his show could go dark to support the strike.

“If there is a strike, yeah, I think we will. We’ll go dark,” he said. “Whatever I can do to support the guild. I support my whole staff.”

The WGA Strike began last night as the guild did not meet an agreement with AMPTP on fair compensation by the deadline.