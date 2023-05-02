Striking Hollywood writers will begin picketing studios in New York and Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The Writers Guild of America walked off the job Monday night in the entertainment industry’s first strike in 15 years, after the union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers failed to reach a deal.

WGA said the decision to strike was made after six weeks of negotiations with the umbrella organization that is representing Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Discovery-Warner, NBC Universal, Paramount and Sony. But it’s the studios themselves where writers and supporters will carry signs and march.

Picketing it set to take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday on both coasts.

In New York, WGA members and supporters will march at the Peacock NewFront presentation at Center 415, 415 5th Ave. in Manhattan, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., according to the WGA on Strike website.

Picket lines will go up at 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday at 10 Hollywood studios:

-Amazon at 9336 Washington Blvd, Culver City.

-CBS Radford, 4024 Radford Avenue, Studio City.

-CBS TV City, 7800 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles.

-Disney, 2300 West Alameda, Burbank.

-Fox, 10201 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles.

-Netflix, 5800 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles.

-Paramount, 5555 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles.

-Sony, 10202 Washington Blvd, Culver City.

-Universal, 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City.

-Warner Bros, 4000 Warner Blvd. Burbank.

Pickets will resume on Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 1p.m., and from 1 p.m to 5 p.m. PT on Thursday and Friday.

Netflix Manhattan headquarters at 888 Broadway will be picketed on Wednesday from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET, the WGA Strike site said.

Other New York sites where union members will demonstrate, according to Deadline, include:

-Broadway Stages, 120 Jewel Street and North Henry Street & Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn.

-HBO/Amazon Office at Hudson Yards in Manhattan.

-Silvercup East: 34-02 Starr Ave, Long Island City, Queens.

-Silvercup Studios: 42-22 22nd St. Long Island City, Queens.

Should the strike continue, the WGA has said it plans to picket the Netflix upfront on May 17 at the Paris Theater at 4 W. 58th St., Manhattan.

All Guild members are required to take part in picket lines, according to the strike rules posted on the union’s website. WGA on Sunday emailed its 20,000 members asking for their preferred picket line times and locations.

The strike involves a long list of concerns that the writers want Hollywood studios to address, from the low pay involved in writing streaming series to reining in “mini-rooms” used to skirt contractual pay practices to addressing the use of artificial intelligence.