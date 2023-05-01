Patrick Somerville, creator of the HBO series “Station Eleven” and the Netflix show “Maniac,” was among a slew of Hollywood writers to weigh in late Monday after the Writers Guild of America went on strike, saying the union’s negotiating points firmly lined up with reason — and the studios knew it.

“We’re going to do this because our guild is strong enough to do it,” said Somerville, who had changed his Twitter ID to “Strikerick Somverville” in an apparent writerly flourish. “The ask is level-headed, and even they know that we’re right. Collective action is the one place they can’t win.”

We’re going to do this because our guild is strong enough to do it. The ask is level-headed, and even they know that we’re right. Collective action is the one place they can’t win. https://t.co/E8Zy6TIlVO — Strikerick Somerville (@patrickerville) May 2, 2023

The WGA said Monday night it was going on strike at the stroke of midnight ET after negotiations with the studios failed in the last day before the expiration of their collective bargaining agreement. And it was apparent in the online reaction from many WGA members.

Ashley Nicole Black, an Emmy Award-winning writer on “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” was emotional, reflecting fear for the future while expressing a confidence in the move to strike.

Wow. This is scary. But a future where we accept what the companies are trying to do— low paid, freelancer writing gigs with no job security— is much scarier. You can’t make good art that way. And writers generate far too much profit for them to accept it. So, I’m on strike! https://t.co/1WK88spKEl — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) May 2, 2023

Philip Iscove, creator of Fox’s “Sleepy Hollow,” offered a more detailed take on a likely sticking point in the negotiations.

Let it be know that the #wga proposed: "Regulate use of artificial intelligence on MBA- covered projects: AI can’t write or rewrite literary material; can’t be used as source material; and MBA-covered material can’t be used to train AI." and the studios rejected the proposal. — Phillip Iscove (@pmiscove) May 2, 2023

See other reactions below.

writers are asking for less per year than what fox paid in one defamation suit. all we want is for writing to remain a sustainable career. The studios want to turn it into a gig economy where millionaires can exploit us at will to please shareholders. see you on the picket line. https://t.co/RROBfg8oVd — Sal Gentile (@salgentile) May 2, 2023

I was once a proud member of the @WGAEast. I still might be, in some legal sense. I have many friends in that union, and many more I admire. Every writer I know lives to do the work, and wouldn’t stop if it weren’t essential. #Solidarity — Peter Sagal (@petersagal) May 2, 2023

Among many other things. Ask the sonsabitches to explain their reply to our proposal to have minimum staffing levels for set coverage and postproduction where WGA is performed: Unpaid internships for younger writers. Seriously. Free work. That was the counter. #WGAStrong. https://t.co/4RfnZnR8nT — David Simon (@AoDespair) May 2, 2023

writers should be paid justly for the work they do — here's to hoping the studios show up with a fair deal — shoutout our negotiating committee and all our writers standing strong #WGAstrong https://t.co/3FtH5yJB1f — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) May 1, 2023

they shut down an entire industry rather than part with less than 3% of their record profits. #wga #wgastrong — javier grillo-marxuach (@OKBJGM) May 2, 2023