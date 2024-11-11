‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ Scores Season 2 Renewal at Netflix

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders will return to Netflix for a second season of “America’s Sweethearts” in 2025.

The series, which comes from director Greg Whiteley and the team behind “Cheer” and “Last Chance U,” will continue to give viewers unfiltered access to the team and franchise. Season 2 will follow the 2024-25 squad from auditions and training camp all the way through the NFL season.

The streamer shared a teaser along with the news, with the team performing their viral Thunderstruck routine before officially announcing the renewal.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NK9WjAL-xl4

Following its premiere on June 20, “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders” appeared in Netflix’s weekly global Top 10 English TV list for 4 weeks and remained in the Top 10 U.S. TV Shows for five weeks straight. It also reached the Top 10 TV list in 27 countries around the world.

Whitley and Adam Leibowitz executive produce through their One Potato Productions banner alongside Boardwalk Pictures’ Andrew Fried and Dane Lillegard and Campfire Studios’ Ross M Dinerstein and Rebecca Evans.

In addition to “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders,” Netflix has an upcoming untitled docuseries exploring the history of the Cowboys and their owner Jerry Jones and will host its Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson live boxing event at AT&T Stadium – home of the Cowboys – on Nov. 15.