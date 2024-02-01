‘Obliterated’ Canceled at Netflix After 1 Season

“Obliterated” won’t return for another drunken mission. Netflix has canceled the Las Vegas-set series from the creators of “Cobra Kai” after only one season, despite it topping the streamer’s top 10 English TV list shortly after its Nov. 30 premiere.

Described as a high-octane Vegas adventure, “Obliterated” followed an elite special forces team that thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. But as they’re halfway through their celebratory binge after the mission, they learn the bomb they disarmed was actually a decoy. Now high and drunk, the team has to find and deactivate the real bomb — before Vegas explodes.

The series was created by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald, and was originally conceived as a film inspired by the rowdy wrap parties for Hurwitz and Schlossberg’s “Harold and Kumar” movies. The project went through a few iterations before landing at Netflix as an hourlong thriller series mixing action and comedy.

“We had these experiences of wrap parties where people had too much to drink and people who you didn’t realize had beef with one another are suddenly yelling at each other in the middle of the party, or people are hooking up that you never thought would hook up with each other — all sorts of crazy things,” Hurwitz previously told TheWrap.

Ahead of the premiere, the creators spoke with TheWrap about plans to expand the universe further should they receive a second season.

“We conceived of it as a giant action movie — like ‘Die Hard’ — that each season would have its own kind of adventure and location,” Schlossberg said in December. “With ‘Obliterated,’ you’re coming in for the concept. The hope is that you fall in love with these characters and would love to see them on another adventure, because there’s always a new threat out there. And there are other party cities in the world.”

“Obliterated” starred Nick Zano (“The Final Destination”), Shelley Hennig (“Unfriended”), C. Thomas Howell (“The Outsiders,” “SEAL Team”), Kimi Rutledge (“Half Sisters”), Paola Lázaro (“The Walking Dead”), Terrence Terrell (“Giants”), Alyson Gorske (“Amy’s F**k It List”) and Eugene Kim (“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson”).

Deadline first reported the cancellation of “Obliterated.”

Kayla Cobb contributed to this story.